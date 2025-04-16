Miley's Visual Album Gets The Full Movie Treatment

Miley Cyrus is bringing her music to life like never before in her first full visual album. And now, the pop star has revealed exactly when her “one-of-a-kind pop opera” will be lifting its curtains. In fitting with the prestige-y aesthetic of her new era, Cyrus will premiere her Something Beautiful visuals at the Tribeca Festival on June 6.

“Fueled by fantasy, Something Beautiful is a one-of-a-kind pop opera featuring 13 original new songs from the Something Beautiful album,” Tribeca’s website states. The film is co-directed by Cyrus, who will also be present for an exclusive conversation at the event after its screening.

The visual album will debut one week after Cyrus’ Something Beautiful album drops on May 30. Cyrus has previously teased what fans can expect from the musical film, calling it “hypnotizing and glamorous” in her first interview about the project. “My idea was making [Pink Floyd’s] The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” Cyrus said.

She also cited the 2018 Nicolas Cage cult horror movie Mandy as an influence, revealing its director Panos Cosmatos was brought on as a producer for the psychedelic film. “It’s more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love,” Cosmatos said.

Fans have already gotten a few peaks at what the Something Beautiful visuals will look like in the music videos Cyrus has released from the project. The videos for “Prelude,” “Something Beautiful,” and “End of the World” all center on Cyrus’ stage presence and love of couture fashion. The notable shift in tone of Cyrus’ social media captions in this new era has also clued fans in on its interest in high art, with Cyrus posting in third person.

Something Beautiful will premiere June 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Tribeca Festival.