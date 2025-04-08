Miley Cyrus' Style In 4 Outfit Equations

Miley Cyrus is back and ready to bring us Something Beautiful. The singer and songwriter’s ninth studio album is landing May 30, and she’s given us the complete Act 1 to the “one-of-a-kind pop opera” which includes lots of unattainable third-person messaging — and couture-level fashion. Miley’s a known fashion killer, whipping out archival Bob Mackie as casually as people wear fresh-off-the-runway dresses, and her vibe is always sexy, avant-garde, and true to her.

We know and love her red-carpet style, but it’s difficult to get a sense of her day-to-day looks; this is intentional, as she’s largely been absent from public appearances outside those she’s all dolled up for. She pulled back on touring in 2023, saying it doesn’t fulfill her anymore, so we get doses of Miley where we can. Underneath all the soft-blocked eyebrows and hair switchups, Miley is a California girl by way of Tennessee, and some of her more casual looks prove she loves a blue jean and some leather. It’s rock ‘n roll, it’s country, it’s pop — it’s Miley, baby. Keep reading for four of her outfits that you can recreate, custom Alaïa dress or not.

A Vintage T-Shirt & Signature Accessories

Backgrid

This was a rare public outing for Miley in 2024, and gives us a glimpse into her grown-up day-off energy. Yes, it’s casual, but the shoes are Isabel Marant and the bag is Saint Laurent; that is to say, she’s never not giving you capital-F fashion.

A Sequin Dress & A Great Fur

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Miley’s extensive range of fuzzy outerwear lend themselves well to her onstage drama during a performance. Take it off the stage and into the streets with some club-ready sunglasses and an itty-bitty going-out bag.

A Great Leather Trench & Boots

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

An off-duty moment from Miley that still packs a rock ‘n roll punch. Go classic with the trench or find something that embodies the Mick Jagger-esque take she rocked with the blue jeans.

A Slinky Vintage Dress & A Strappy Sandal

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

I could’ve chosen over 100 outfits for this one, considering how this is the Miley signature. Her tailor deserves all the applause for cinching her into every vintage look, alongside her longtime stylis Bradley Kenneth, who sources everything from John Galliano-era Dior sizzlers and ultrarare Roberto Cavalli dresses. How she makes it her own is her commitment to serving.