You’re Either Going To Love Or Hate Miley’s Oscars Makeup

On the Oscars 2025 red carpet, Miley Cyrus’ multilayered hime cut wasn’t the only thing she ditched, maybe momentarily — the singer arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing black McQueen accompanied by a pair of newly beached eyebrows.

While you might’ve taken a second glance at the lace driving gloves, the other focal point of the “II Most Wanted” singer’s look was the absence of her arches — or rather, they were lightened to a honey blonde to match her golden highlights. Call it top-tier color coordination or a clever way of imbuing more of Miley’s signature edge into a look that could have leaned fully into Old Hollywood glamour. Similarly, her hair was styled with an almost-classic side part roughed up with a rockabilly quiff, fluffy curls, high volume, and one side pinned to the back.

But to avoid outdoing the camouflaged brows, she kept the rest of her makeup simple with satiny skin, matte nude eyeshadow, fluffy lashes, and a swatch of brown lip gloss. Plus, it seems like she said no to blush, letting taupe contour subtly lift and sculpt her cheekbones instead.

Take in all the beauty below.