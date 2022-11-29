Primavera Sound, one of Europe’s largest and internationally renowned music festivals, is getting even bigger.

After executing its biggest event to date in 2022 with over 400 artists in attendence to mark the festival’s 20th anniversary, the Barcelona-based festival is now topping that by expanding to Madrid for its 2023 edition.

The festival formally announced the line-up and details for its 2023 festival, which will be split between Barcelona and Madrid over two weekends in June 2023. The festival’s first weekend will take place in Barcelona, before moving to Madrid for its second weekend. Both festivals will have mirrored line-ups — and the star-studded roster of artists that’s already been confirmed is a doozy.

Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris will headline the two events alongside a special headlining set from Pet Shop Boys. Notably, the already very international festival is spreading its influence even wider, with K-pop girl group Red Velvet set to make its Primavera Sound debut. Other notable acts slated to perform include FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Le Tigre, PinkPantheress, Fred again..., Rema, Tokischa, Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek, Kelela, and many, many others.

Tickets to this special edition are bound to sell out — below, check out everything we know so far about the festival including the exact dates and locations, full line-up, and how to score tickets.

Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup

Both the Barcelona and Madrid editions of Primavera 2023 will share the same line-up with minor differences (a select number of acts will only play the Barcelona or Madrid edition).

Headliners Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris will lead both weekends of the festival. K-pop group Red Velvet will make its Primavera Sound debut. Other acts FKA twigs, Måneskin, St. Vincent, Turnstile, Skrillex, The War on Drugs, and 200 more acts will grace the festival’s many stages.

As with previous years the festival boasts a gender-balanced line-up with equal women and men-fronted acts. See the full lineup for both the Barcelona and Madrid festivals on Primavera Sound’s website, or on the flyer below.

Primavera Sound 2023 Dates & Location

Primavera Sound Barcelona will take place June 1-3, 2022 at the Parc del Fòrum. Primavera Sound Madrid will take place the following weekend, June 8-10, at the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey.

How to buy tickets to Primavera Sound 2023

Tickets for both Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Madrid go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 12 p.m. noon CET on DICE. Three-day tickets begin at 325 € while double full festival tickets (which will allow entrance to both the Barcelona and Madrid festivals) will be 520 €. VIP tickets and day tickets will also be available for purchase on DICE. Residents of Barcelona and Madrid will be eligible for a special discount.