Olivia Rodrigo Strays From Her Signature Lip

I thought summer was meant to be slow, but this week had an energy more frenetic than a Target the night before back to school. The strangers we know by name were also evidently also cramming in galas, promo tours, and all manner of press appearances, which seems rude in June but simultaneously provided us with plentiful beauty fodder for discussion.

Of interest: a couple early signs of the return of fluffy, retro volume; the same number of lip-print makeup vehemently not worn on the mouth; and Olivia Rodrigo abandoning her usual cherry or deep berry rouge à lèvres for a more seasonal fruit.

We’ve already gotten brainy about Addison’s blush in the “Times Like These” video, but for more of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week, stay right where you are.

Maya Hawke’s Updated-’80s Blowout Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s something Julia Roberts about it, no? For anyone who’s wondering why we don’t do our hair like this anymore, yes, we do. Note the curve over the eye (flattering!) and the loose, straighter ends, which makes this feel modern.

Miley Cyrus’ Remix XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The top-line how-to for Miley’s rock ‘n’ roll variation: Keep the more natural ends, but sweep the sections around the face up and back.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Juicy-Fruit Gloss BFA.com / BACKGRID I’ve previously expounded on the power of veering left when they think you’ll go right (beauty-wise), which is precisely what Rodrigo is doing here. Expectation: some reddish or deep pink lip, most likely with a shiny finish. Reality: a cute watermelon shade.

Julio Torres’ Kiss-Kiss Face Makeup Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Marni outfit is kind of steering the ship here, but the lip prints really drive the romantic vibe home. Tag yourself — I’m the one that went for a forehead kiss that landed on the hair.

Lady Gaga’s Version Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a moment of incredible synergy, Gaga recently went outside with a more pared-back rendition. It’s still editorial in context of the big winged eye, but with humor (she’s got a lover with bad aim).

Chase Sui Wonders’ Summer Body Care PSA Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images Not even the highest-cut swimsuit would work with the cutouts here, so if you find yourself in a similar situation this season, make like Chase and just cover up your tan lines. While it can be funny in a Y2Chaotic way, on a red carpet, it would be distracting. Blend, blend, blend.