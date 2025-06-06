Beauty
Olivia Rodrigo Strays From Her Signature Lip
To fun/fresh/great-for-summer effect.
I thought summer was meant to be slow, but this week had an energy more frenetic than a Target the night before back to school. The strangers we know by name were also evidently also cramming in galas, promo tours, and all manner of press appearances, which seems rude in June but simultaneously provided us with plentiful beauty fodder for discussion.
Of interest: a couple early signs of the return of fluffy, retro volume; the same number of lip-print makeup vehemently not worn on the mouth; and Olivia Rodrigo abandoning her usual cherry or deep berry rouge à lèvres for a more seasonal fruit.
We’ve already gotten brainy about Addison’s blush in the “Times Like These” video, but for more of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week, stay right where you are.
Maya Hawke’s Updated-’80s Blowout
There’s something Julia Roberts about it, no? For anyone who’s wondering why we don’t do our hair like this anymore, yes, we do. Note the curve over the eye (flattering!) and the loose, straighter ends, which makes this feel modern.
Miley Cyrus’ Remix
The top-line how-to for Miley’s rock ‘n’ roll variation: Keep the more natural ends, but sweep the sections around the face up and back.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Juicy-Fruit Gloss
I’ve previously expounded on the power of veering left when they think you’ll go right (beauty-wise), which is precisely what Rodrigo is doing here. Expectation: some reddish or deep pink lip, most likely with a shiny finish. Reality: a cute watermelon shade.
Julio Torres’ Kiss-Kiss Face Makeup
The Marni outfit is kind of steering the ship here, but the lip prints really drive the romantic vibe home. Tag yourself — I’m the one that went for a forehead kiss that landed on the hair.
Lady Gaga’s Version
In a moment of incredible synergy, Gaga recently went outside with a more pared-back rendition. It’s still editorial in context of the big winged eye, but with humor (she’s got a lover with bad aim).
Chase Sui Wonders’ Summer Body Care PSA
Antonia Gentry’s All-Day Pony
You don’t really know just how exhausting it can be to sit on couches hitting all your talking points until talk shows happen to you, but the NYLON It Girl — and her impeccable high pony — looked fresh for hours (we kept track through the paparazzi photos). Hair spray (Elnett never fails), and that critical face-framing front piece, are your friends.