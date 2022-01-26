7 Outfit Ideas With Moon Boots, Winter’s “It” Accessory

Chunky boots have been on our style radar for quite some time but most recently, we’ve seen the resurgence of the early-aughts Moon Boot making its way into the winter wardrobes of some of our favorite celebrities this year, from Dua Lipa to Normani.

The chunky silhouette was first designed in 1969 by the Italian designer Giancarlo Zanatta. During its very beginnings, Moon Boots first became popular following the Apollo 11 moon landing, known to provide insulation and a sturdy grip while in the snow. Over time, the futuristic style evolved into a closet staple piece during the 20th century, especially during the early 2000s with many of the Y2K era’s “It” girls, such as Paris Hilton, who was often spotted in the bulky boots.

Today, Moon Boots are worn in a number of ways during peak wintertime and beyond, from casual everyday outfits to more glammed-up looks. Many of our favorite celebrities serve as our inspiration when styling the oversized shoe. Hailey Bieber was also seen in Victoria’s Secret’s newest campaign in pink Moon Boots while Tracee Ellis Ross was seen sporting a neon pair over the holidays.

The key to styling Moon Boots is to make it the absolute focus of the entire look, but this could be a bit tricky if it’s your first time wearing the iconic boots. If you’re searching for ways to dress up your pair, you’re in luck, too. Ahead, we’ve compiled seven outfit ideas for wearing your Moon Boots, from oversized ‘fits to corset tops and even strappy bikinis.

Moon Boot Outfit Ideas No. 1: Oversized Everything

You can never go wrong with choosing an oversized look, even when styling the chunky boot. The baggy silhouette is easy and stylish. Plus, you can even experiment with the gorpcore trend, as seen on Dua Lipa. While preparing for her upcoming Future Nostalgia tour, the 26-year-old pop star posted her OOTD on Instagram, wearing the now sold-out cobalt blue Yeezy Gap Round Jacket with a pair of baggy cream-colored bottoms, black Balenciaga sunglasses, and a pair of red Moon Boots.

Moon Boot Outfit Idea No. 2: Corset Tops

Undergarments are another way to pair the chunky Moon Boot, and you might want to think about wearing it solo. Whether you opt for Y2K-inspired corset tops or a simple bodysuit, the bulky boots will serve as the standout piece. If you don’t believe us, see Doja Cat as an example. During her recent New Year’s Day performance in the Bahamas, the Planet Her singer wore an intricate corseted bodysuit with tall white boots.

Moon Boot Outfit Idea No. 3: Winter Sportswear

Ah yes, sticking to the Moon Boot’s original purpose isn’t a bad idea. It’s not only functional for those super-cold climates but it’s undeniably fashionable, too. This season, we’ve seen countless celebrities heading to the mountains in their winter gear, like puffer jackets, snow pants, helmets, and ski goggles. There’s no pressure to be the most stylish person on the slopes, but with a pair of statement boots, you might end up being one.

Moon Boot Outfit Idea No. 4: Dresses

Fancy gowns make for another super stylish outfit idea when it comes to pairing Moon Boots and, recently, we’ve even seen them worn completely dressed up. During the holidays, singing legend Mariah Carey posted her end-of-the-year look in the snow by wearing the chunky white boots with a golden gown, which was adorned with a slit at the leg. She completed her winter evening outfit with a long fuzzy coat.

Moon Boot Outfit Idea No. 5: Swimwear

Though seen as highly impractical, especially during peak wintertime, celebrities have recently been seen wearing the signature boot with... bikinis? We can’t say that we’d recommend wearing this look on a girls’ night out in the dropping temperatures, but it still makes for a great photo opp nonetheless. Choose your go-to bathing suit and simply add a pair of Moon Boots and you’ll have the internet talking for days, like Dua Lipa in the brand’s recent collaboration with GCDS and Hello Kitty.

Moon Boot Outfit Idea No. 6: Mini Skirts

Maybe barely-there bikinis aren’t your forte but no worries, the oversized boot pairs well with a mini skirt. Any knee-high boots would work with the micro silhouette, and if it’s chilly, you can add a pair of tights, too.

Moon Boot Outfit Idea No. 7: Denim Jeans

You literally can’t go wrong with opting for a pair of your favorite jeans with Moon Boots. If you want to experiment with denim, maybe try low-waisted bottoms, as seen on early-aughts-era Paris Hilton. You can simply wear the jeans tucked into your boots to show them off or have them peek out underneath for a subtle fashion statement.

