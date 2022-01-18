Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Bella Hadid and Alexa Demie’s recent outing was the “It” girl crossover we never knew we needed until now. On Sunday, Jan. 16, Bella Hadid was spotted at Off Sunset to celebrate the birthday of multimedia artist Alana O’Herlihy. The supermodel attended the party with some of her closest friends, including Devon Lee Carlson and Euphoria star Alexa Demie.

Both Hadid and Demie served us some major Y2K fashion inspiration from their latest night out, as Hadid wore a draped chocolate brown halter dress, along with white knee-high boots by French designer Justine Clenquet. The 25-year-old then paired her going-out ‘fit with an early-2000s updo, leopard-printed Prada baguette bag, and silver hoops. By her side, Demie was captured rocking an early-aughts party look in a black keyhole mini dress, a leopard-printed coat, and metallic heels. Demie then accessorized with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, dangling earrings, and a vintage denim Louis Vuitton monogram handbag.

Backgrid/GIO

Hadid has always served us plenty of stylish outfit ideas over the years. And while most celebrity looks are often the work of a talented stylist, Hadid recently admitted in an interview with WSJ. Magazine that she’s been dressing herself over the past two years while keeping a very important fashion rule in mind:

“I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that. In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Måneskin in Gucci, Willow Smith’s micro-mini skirt, Lori Harvey’s catsuit, and more.

Hunter Schafer

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While heading to the recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 17, Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer wore a tulle bubble mini dress from Vera Wang’s Haute Couture collection with black combat boots and a leather bomber jacket.

Kate Moss

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Moss celebrated her 48th birthday in London wearing a black midi dress with a matching black jacket and boots. She accessorized her look with a black Fendi Mini Peekaboo handbag and tinted sunglasses by Velvet Canyon.

Willow Smith

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Willow Smith arrived at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO event in a white Saint Sintra button-down and a black tie, along with a black pleated micro-mini skirt and printed Cyd sketch tights. She completed her red-carpet-to-stage look with platform Dr. Martens and leg warmers.

Avril Lavigne

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne also attended the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO event in a hot pink sweatshirt paired with a custom Ashton Michael plaid skirt and Prada combat boots.

Måneskin

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Italian rock band Måneskin wore custom Gucci pieces while performing at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert, including low-rise silk trousers, thigh-high boots, and striped garments.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway gave us Devil Wears Prada vibes in her latest OOTD on Instagram. She wore a collared floral print mini dress and yellow shoulder bag from Valentino’s Spring 2022 collection, along with a navy coat from the brand’s Fall 2021 line. She completed her outfit with jewelry from Bvlgari, Valentino x Wolford sheer tights, and black heeled boots.

Blackpink’s Rosé

Blackpink’s Rosé was seen in her recent Instagram post rocking a patchwork denim cropped top and mini skirt set by Korean brand O!Oi, paired with black sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

MGK and Megan Fox

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Power couple MGK and Megan Fox were spotted attending Men’s Fashion Week in Milan on Friday, Jan. 14. Fox wore Dion Lee’s black crochet dress with a belted leather trench coat from Dolce & Gabanna, paired with strappy black sandals by Femme LA. By her side, MGK opted for a red sweater with plaid joggers and black boots by Dr. Martens.

Hailey Bieber

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber was seen in Los Angeles wearing a gray hoodie from WARDROBE.NYC under a plaid blazer and paired with black pants. She completed her look with sneakers and a baseball cap, both from Balenciaga.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was recently seen rocking the going-out catsuit trend. Last week, the model celebrated her 25th birthday at Nobu Malibu in a pink-and-black printed Prada jumpsuit, paired with a matching shoulder bag and black heels.

Alana Haim

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim wore a teal leather jacket with gray wide-legged trousers and black boots from Bottega Veneta. She also carried a croc-skin mini leather bag.

Rihanna

GIO/BACKGRID

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Rihanna was spotted heading to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica sporting Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project’s puffer vest over a black dress and metallic sandals by Tom Ford. She also wore Gucci x Balenciaga’s monogram-printed shawl with a pair of oversize checkered Gucci sunglasses, and jewelry by Vintage by Misty and Briony Raymond.

Kristen Stewart

While making appearances on the CBS Morning Show and a Q&A with Variety for the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Kristen Stewart was dressed in an all-white ‘fit, including her recent favorite Edikted cardigan which was layered over a black bralette and matching white jeans. She also wore black platform boots by Dr. Martens, knitted socks, tinted sunglasses from Ray-Ban, and silver jewelry pieces.

Storm Reid

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Euphoria’s Storm Reid wore a black-and-white painted lace “Aelia” dress from Harbison’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, along with a charm necklace and white pumps.