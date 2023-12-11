Nylon Nights
NYLON Party Report Card: NYLON Nights Takes Miami
NYLON wrapped up Art Basel 2023 with an unforgettable private mansion party.
Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.
WHAT: NYLON Nights
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9
WHO: Yvonne Orji, Simon Rex, Meredith Duxbury, Patrick Ta, Chris Appleton, Blu DeTiger, and more
WHERE: Star Island, Miami Beach
WHY: To close out Art Basel 2023
THE VIBE: Just when you thought Art Basel was a wrap, NYLON pulled out all the stops for another legendary edition of NYLON Nights. On Saturday, Dec. 9 partygoers pulled up — many coming via Blacklane’s on-demand service — to a fantastic, waterfront estate on the hyper-exclusive Miami Beach neighborhood Star Island, where they were met with glam red lighting and bumping house music — and a fully-stocked, oversized neon refrigerator full of Bodyarmor Flash I.V. drinks. In true NYLON fashion, drinks were strong and plentiful, courtesy of Patrón, who served up cocktails in crowd-favorite, miniature Patrón bottle replicas.
A-list guests like Red Rocket and The Sweet East actor Simon Rex and Insecure’s Yvonne Orji mingled on sleek black couches, but the true star of the night was a massive tuna carried out in true bottle-girl-style by Sushi by Bou for an unforgettable live carving. The on-site sushi chef entranced and energized the crowd with quick, precise cuts before serving up tuna that bordered on life-changing — fresh, fatty, and beyond flavorful. The one night only pop-up also featured plenty of sake — you could hear the group cheers echoing throughout the property each time a group shot was poured.
Over by the mansion’s private dock, partiers regaled each other with tales of Basel recaps and tuna devotion while staring out at the calm Biscayne Bay — when they weren’t taking turns using a yacht as a classic Miami photo backdrop, of course. And as night continued and the sun got closer to rearing its face, guests were well-prepared for any and all potential hangovers thanks to ready-to-go Thirst Aid Kits, inspired by various flavors of BODYARMOR Flash IV Sticks.
BEST DRESSED: Patrick Ta, in a silky, Miami-ready white smoking jacket and trousers, topped with a cobalt trucker hat and a single, glamorous chain
OVERHEARD: “Damn, I’ve got to start fishing...”