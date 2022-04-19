NYLON House Was A Desert Fantasy

After three flower crown-less years in Indio, Coachella made its triumphant return to the desert this weekend. And to help kick off the weekend was NYLON House, our very own after party held at a lush private estate. Guests who were still recovering from the iconic Harry Styles and Shania Twain performance on Friday night could keep the party going at the pop-up with DJ sets, glittery makeup activations, and even espresso martinis courtesy of Emma Chamberlain herself (a 2AM necessity, TBH).

The night also celebrated NYLON’s return to print, a 28-page glossy featuring Anitta — who came through in some iconic sparkle pants that would make Maddie Perez jealous. Other spottings of the night included Sabrina Carpenter, Bretman Rock, Jabari Banks, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Keep scrolling to see more of the festivities, and apologies for any FOMO that may occur…

The MCM stage lit up with galactic projections as guests danced the night away to a set by Instagram’s favorite DJ, Peggy Gou. Miranda McDonald

Euphoria-worthy gemstone eyes and sparkly freckles courtesy of e.l.f. Shutterstock

MCM fragrance sampling refreshed party-goers and immersed everyone into an animated universe. Miranda McDonald

Chamberlain Coffee served up espresso martinis to keep everyone energized until sunrise. Shutterstock

Pop group Future X took the stage and got everyone dancing. Shutterstock

Good vibes only with Soulboost sparkling water beverages. Miranda McDonald

A custom multimedia installation by Mokibaby. Shutterstock

Refreshing cocktails mixed with Unmuddled. Shutterstock