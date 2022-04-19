Life
NYLON House Was A Desert Fantasy
After three flower crown-less years in Indio, Coachella made its triumphant return to the desert this weekend. And to help kick off the weekend was NYLON House, our very own after party held at a lush private estate. Guests who were still recovering from the iconic Harry Styles and Shania Twain performance on Friday night could keep the party going at the pop-up with DJ sets, glittery makeup activations, and even espresso martinis courtesy of Emma Chamberlain herself (a 2AM necessity, TBH).
The night also celebrated NYLON’s return to print, a 28-page glossy featuring Anitta — who came through in some iconic sparkle pants that would make Maddie Perez jealous. Other spottings of the night included Sabrina Carpenter, Bretman Rock, Jabari Banks, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and Gavin Leatherwood.
Keep scrolling to see more of the festivities, and apologies for any FOMO that may occur…