Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHEN: Friday, April 15

WHO: Anitta, Emma Chamberlain, Jabari Banks, Role Model, Sabrina Carpenter, Bretman Rock, Gottmik, Violet Chachki, Gavin Leatherwood, and more.

WHERE: Buena Vista by AvantStay, Thermal CA

WHY: NYLON House Coachella After Party, presented by MCM

THE VIBE: As Day One of Coachella wrapped up with a classic set by Harry Styles — who brought out the only and one Shania Twain for a duet of her 1997 hit “You’re Still The One,” revelers streamed onto the lush grounds of the Buena Vista estate for NYLON House. Festival goers crowded the dance floor — with music by South Korean DJing legend Peggy Gou — took pictures with the neon NYLON sign and mingled under the full Libra moon around a roaring fire pit.

Celebs and influencers were on-hand too — what would Coachella be without them? Emma Chamberlain provided espresso martinis made with her very own Chamberlain Coffee, and NYLON cover star Anitta came through with a deep entourage following her own massive Coachella set.

Fire dancers roamed the grounds as The Future X and DeRoos performed, with the dance floor reaching peak capacity around 2AM. Coachella Day One: success.

BEST DRESSED: Sabrina Carpenter, in a simple but stunning gold and black dress, silver strappy heels, and beachy blonde bangs.