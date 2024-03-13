We Put Ilia's Super-Long-Wearing Complexion Sticks To The Test

Smooth, even-toned, and blemish-free skin seems to be the goal we are all chasing with most of our skin care purchases — but the thing about skin care is, no matter how good a product is, it still wont work over night. So, in the meantime, we’re also left on the hunt for the best, most perfect-skin- approximating foundation or tint.

Makeup and skin care brand Ilia is known for their array of complexion products that deliver the your-skin-but-better look. The range includes, the C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40, a translucent tint in three adaptive shades, the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for light, dewy coverage, and the True Skin Serum Foundation as the medium, natural-finish option. But this month, the brand just launched their first non-liquid, stick foundation, the Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick.

The newest addition is the brand’s medium-buildable coverage, natural matte finish option, rounding out the sheerer and dewier options in the range — with the added bonus of coming in 42 inclusive shades. So, how do the Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks look, feel, and wear in real life compared to the other fan favorites? Here are my honest thoughts.

Fast Facts:

Brand: Ilia

Ilia Product: Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks

Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks Price: $48

$48 Shade range: 52 shades

52 shades Key ingredients: Ceramide-peptide complex for skin barrier strengthening, butterfly lavender extract to smooth fine lines, kelp extract for skim firmness, and squalane for hydration

Ceramide-peptide complex for skin barrier strengthening, butterfly lavender extract to smooth fine lines, kelp extract for skim firmness, and squalane for hydration Specs? Vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, and recyclable

Vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, and recyclable Where can you buy? iliabeauty.com

The Product:

How To Use:

The brand recommends that you can use the Complexion Sticks as foundation or concealer, depending on how you apply the product — either applied all over with hands or a brush or directly tapped onto spots with your finger or a concealer brush.

I first applied several swipes of the Complexion Stick (in shade 9N Tupelo) directly onto my face from the tube, and blended it out using the the Artis Elite Oval 7 Brush, but I think any dense-bristle foundation brush would also work well. Then, I used a little bit of shade 6N Aspen under my eyes for a brightening concealer that I applied using my fingers.

Worth It?

The Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Sticks are priced at for $42 for 0.35 oz. of product — which puts it solidly in the middle of the pack among other stick foundation from similarly positioned brands. The Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Stick Blur + Smooth Tint Sticks cost $36 for 0.32 oz and have similar blurring claims to Ilia’s. The Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Sticks also costs $36 for 0.35 oz and also touts skin-improving ingredients. On the high-end of the range, the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Sticks (which also have a 12-hour wear claim) cost $49 for 0.25 oz.

First Impressions:

Before After applying Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick in Tupelo 9N 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

As someone who has accidentally ruined quite a few tops with rogue squirts and drips of liquid foundation, I instantly liked the no-fuss application of the Complexion Sticks. It was easy to apply and blend out for a streak-free finish, without worrying about moving quickly or drying down. The foundation was super easy to build up and add more product as needed if I felt an area was not fully covered — because it has a creamy-not-liquid-y texture, it never felt like I was putting on more layers, it all just blended into one. When my face was fully covered the finish felt dry (in the sense that it didn’t feel emollient or transferable like dewy foundations do), but hydrated and neither tight or heavy.

The color 9N Tupelo (light with neutral undertones) was a good match for me, that easily covered up redness and hyperpigmentation spots on my face. But, I especially liked how it blurred the pores around my nose and cheeks — an effect that lasted all day long — rather than settling into them and getting cake-y midday. And, even though I know it’s a beauty no-no, I did wear this foundation to a sweaty workout class and was pleased to discover that my redness and splotchiness was still under cover post-class.

Final Verdict:

The Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick will definitely stay in my foundation rotation heading into spring and summer as the weather starts to heat up. As much as I love the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, its gorgeous, glowy finish that never fully dries down can feel like it’s slipping and sliding right off of my face whenever it gets too hot outside. The creamy-yet-light formula of the Complexion Sticks have the right amount of coverage and grip that’s a much safer bet in warm and sweaty conditions, and the natural matte finish is appropriately low-shine but not chalky. And, as a bonus, the stick format makes it easy and (more importantly) mess-free to throw into you bag just in the off chance you do need a touch up.