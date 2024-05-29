The 18 Biggest Tours Of Summer 2024

Music
An Avril Lavigne greatest-hits run and Charli XCX raves are on the schedule.
It’s finally summer, which means the busiest season for live music has officially commenced. Amid countless festivals (and the boutique-ier tropical experiences), the hottest ticket might actually be a regular old concert, as it seems anyone who’s anyone has plotted out a course to play the United States in the coming months.
From legacy rock acts like Blink-182 and Green Day, to industry titans like Missy Elliott and Jennifer Lopez, to pop stars Charli XCX and Maggie Rogers, arenas across the country will be playing host to major band reunions and dance-until-you-sweat raves. Below, NYLON rounds up the 18 must-see tours to catch — including our notes on what to expect and the best way to pregame.