The 18 Biggest Tours Of Summer 2024

It’s finally summer, which means the busiest season for live music has officially commenced. Amid countless festivals (and the boutique-ier tropical experiences), the hottest ticket might actually be a regular old concert, as it seems anyone who’s anyone has plotted out a course to play the United States in the coming months.

From legacy rock acts like Blink-182 and Green Day, to industry titans like Missy Elliott and Jennifer Lopez, to pop stars Charli XCX and Maggie Rogers, arenas across the country will be playing host to major band reunions and dance-until-you-sweat raves. Below, NYLON rounds up the 18 must-see tours to catch — including our notes on what to expect and the best way to pregame.

Anitta Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: Now through July 8 Where: United States, South America, Europe Who’s opening: It’s a one-woman show; no openers are scheduled for the tour. What to expect: The superstar is bringing the best of Brazilian funk stateside, which means a full band, intense choreo, and of course, a lot of ass-shaking. The pregame soundtrack: Her new album, Funk Generation Purchase tickets here.

Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: Now through July 27 Where: United States, Europe Who’s opening: GloRilla What to expect: Officially called the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” the rapper’s latest show is full spectacle, with her already bringing out Cardi B as a surprise guest during her stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The pregame soundtrack: Her latest singles “BOA,” “Wanna Be,” “Hiss,” and “Cobra.” Purchase tickets here.

Avril Lavigne Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Images When: Now through Sept. 18 Where: United States, Canada Who’s opening: All Time Low, Royal & The Serpent, Simple Plan, or Girlfriends open on select dates. What to expect: It’s her Greatest Hits tour, so expect performances of, well, her greatest hits, from “Sk8er Boi” to “Girlfriend.” The pregame soundtrack: Revisit Let Go, Under My Skin, and The Best Damn Thing. Purchase tickets here.

Bleachers VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images When: Now through Oct. 4 Where: United States, Europe Who’s opening: Samia opens all U.S. shows. What to expect: This is the largest tour for Jack Antonoff’s band to date, but don’t expect any surprise pop-star guests here; instead, you’ll get an energetic rendition of their new album, Bleachers. The pregame soundtrack: The band’s new self-titled album Purchase tickets here.

Maggie Rogers Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images When: Now through Nov. 2 Where: United States Who’s opening: The Japanese House and Ryan Beatty open on select dates. What to expect: The singer’s first-ever arena tour will support her latest album, Don’t Forget Me. It marked a folkier turn for the singer, which she’s embraced with a full band (and an unfussy-but-elegant wardrobe). The pregame soundtrack: Don’t Forget Me, naturally Purchase tickets here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images When: May 28-July 30 Where: United States Who’s opening: Rapper Ken Carson, Kid Cudi, Irontom, Wand, Ice Cube, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, and Otoboke Beaver open on select dates. What to expect: The legacy rockers have entered a renewed phase of their three-decades-long career as they perform brand-new music alongside a global, genre-spanning slate of openers. The pregame soundtrack: The band’s 2022 record, Unlimited Love Purchase tickets here.

Green Day Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images When: May 30-Sept. 28 Where: Europe, United States, Canada Who’s opening: Smashing Pumpkins, The Linda Lindas, Rancid, Nothing but Thieves, The Hives, The Interrupters, Donots, or Maid of Ace open on select dates. What to expect: According to a news release, the tour will feature a “larger-than-life and career-spanning” show big enough to fill out stadiums. It coincides with the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, so we’ll probably see significant revisits of those records. The pregame soundtrack: The band’s new album, Saviors Purchase tickets here.

Bikini Kill Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty Images When: June 1-Sept. 12 Where: Europe, United States, Canada Who’s opening: Comet Gain, Big Joanie, Tropical F*ck Storm, Snoozers, R.Aggs, The Ghost Ease, Death Valley Girls, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Cheap Perfume, Shadow Show, Birthday Girl, Sweeping Promises, Retail Simps, and Blisster open select shows. What to expect: Fresh off the release of her new memoir Rebel Girl, Kathleen Hanna and Bikini Kill are reviving riot grrrl with their first U.S. shows since 2019. And who knows? Maybe Olivia Rodrigo will show up. The pregame soundtrack: The band’s seminal album Revolution Girl Style Now Purchase tickets here.

Janet Jackson Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: June 4-Oct. 10 Where: United States, Canada, Europe Who’s opening: Nelly opens on all dates. What to expect: The pop star’s first major tour since 2019 is a two-fold anniversary celebration: of Jackson’s 50th year in the industry and of Rhythm Nation’s 35th year out. As previewed in some rehearsal footage, expect big hair and bigger dance routines as she revisits the classics. The pregame soundtrack: Celebrate 25, 30, and 35 years of The Velvet Rope, Janet, and Rhythm Nation. Purchase tickets here

Alanis Morissette NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images When: June 9-Aug. 10 Where: United States Who’s opening: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade open select shows. What to expect: Over 30 years since her debut, Morissette will bring an oeuvre-spanning show to amphitheaters and pavilions across the United States, alongside peer Joan Jett and rising country singer Morgan Wade. The pregame soundtrack: Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, Jett’s Changeup, and Wade’s Psychopath Purchase tickets here.

Adrienne Lenker Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: June 9-Nov. 26 Where: United States Who’s opening: Nick Hakim, Twain, Steve Fisher, and Suzanne Vallie What to expect: The Big Thief frontwoman is a masterful singer, songwriter, and guitarist, so expect an intimate and sincere set that puts her skill at the forefront. The pregame soundtrack: Her new album, Bright Future Purchase tickets here.

Foo Fighters Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: June 13-Aug. 18 Where: Europe, United States Who’s opening: The Hives, Amyl and the Sniffers, Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Honeyblood, Shame, Hot Milk, Himalayas, Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, or Alex G open on select dates. What to expect: Two years since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the rock titans are still going on strong as they support their 2023 album But Here We Are. A new drummer, Josh Freese, has joined the band, and their tour is an hourslong look back (and forward). The pregame soundtrack: The band’s 2023 album, But Here We Are Purchase tickets here.

Blink-182 Buda Mendes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: June 20-Aug. 30 Where: United States, Europe, Canada Openers: Pierce the Veil, Alexisonfire, Astronoid, Drain, Ekkstacy, Jxdn, Landon Barker, Live Without, and Hot Milk open select shows. What to expect: When we saw Blink-182 at Coachella 2023, it was the same rowdy, foul-mouthed performance we remembered. We imagine this tour will be no different, with the addition of their 2023 album One More Time... The pregame soundtrack: The band’s 2023 album, One More Time... Purchase tickets here.

Jennifer Lopez Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When: June 26-Aug. 17 Where: United States, Canada Who’s opening: No openers are scheduled. What to expect: The arena run, initially set to promote her latest album, This Is Me... Now, will now be a “greatest hits” endeavor, so you might expect an elongated version of her 2020 Super Bowl performance. And abs — lots of abs. The pregame soundtrack: This Is Me... Now Purchase tickets here.

Missy Elliott Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dates: July 4-Aug. 23 Region: United States, Canada Openers: Ciara and Busta Rhymes open at select shows. What to expect: As Elliott’s first-ever headlining tour, Out of This World: The Experience will be a celebration of the legacy that is Missy, complete with new music and her signature futuristic vision. The pregame soundtrack: Supa Dupa Fly and Miss E... So Addictive Purchase tickets here.

St. Vincent NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images When: Aug. 8-Sept. 20 Where: United States Who’s opening: Spoon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, or Dorian Electra open on select dates. What to expect: At a recent show, Annie Clark climbed on a table to scream her songs. Expect that energy to continue on this intimate, 15-date run. The pregame soundtrack: Stream her new album, All Born Screaming Purchase tickets here.

Kacey Musgraves Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images When: Sept. 4-Dec. 7 Where: United States, Canada Who’s opening: Father John Misty, Nickel Creek, and Lord Huron open on select dates. What to expect: The arena shows will center around her latest project, Deeper Well, and hopefully provide more unforgettable meme moments. The pregame soundtrack: Deeper Well Purchase tickets here.