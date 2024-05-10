Culture
Avril Lavigne Announces A New Album Wearing Her 22-Year-Old "Complicated" Tank & Tie
The singer is also kicking off a North American tour on May 22.
In the great tradition of era-defining rock legends, Avril Lavigne is officially releasing a greatest hits album.
Lavigne teased the record on the website formerly known as Twitter, where she posted photos of herself wearing one of her most historic outfits: “22 years later and my 'Complicated' tank top and neck tie still fit!” Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits is a first from the singer and encompasses 20 highlights from her catalogue, from her 2002 breakout single “Complicated” and the raucous chart-topper “Sk8er Boi” to recent hits like “Bite Me” off her 2022 album Love Sux.
Lavigne will also bring the experience to life on her forthcoming Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on May 22 and takes her across the U.S. and Canada through September. It’ll be a nostalgic affair; both All Time Low and Simple Plan are slated to join as special guests on select dates.
Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits lands on June 21 is now available to pre-order on 12" vinyl, CD, and digital formats. See the complete tracklist below.
Side A
- Sk8er Boi (Let Go/single - Arista 2002)
- Girlfriend (The Best Damn Thing/single - RCA 2007)
- What the Hell (Goodbye Lullaby/single - RCA 2011)
- Complicated (Let Go/single - Arista 2002)
- Don't Tell Me (Under My Skin/single - Arista/RCA 2004)
Side B
- I'm A Mess (with Yungblud) (Love Sux Deluxe/single - Elektra/DTA 2022)
- He Wasn't (Under My Skin/single - Arista/RCA 2005)
- Losing Grip (Let Go/single - Arista 2003)
- My Happy Ending (Under My Skin/single - Arista/RCA 2004)
- Bite Me (Love Sux/single - Elektra/DTA/2021)
Side C
- Nobody's Home (Under My Skin/single - Arista/RCA 2004)
- I'm With You (Let Go/single - Arista 2002)
- When You're Gone (The Best Damn Thing/single - RCA 2007)
- Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) (Love Sux/single - Elektra/DTA 2022)
- Smile (Goodbye Lullaby/single - RCA 2011)
Side D
- Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear) (Love Sux/single - Elektra/DTA 2022)
- Rock n Roll (Avril Lavigne/single - Epic 2013)
- Here's To Never Growing Up (Avril Lavigne/single - Epic 2013)
- Keep Holding On (The Best Damn Thing/"Eragon" soundtrack/single - RCA 2006)
- Head Above Water (Head Above Water/single - BMG 2018)