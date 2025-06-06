A Decade In, Banks Still Gets Butterflies On Opening Night

Banks has been in the game for over a decade — but don’t mistake experience for comfort.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter is taking her fifth studio album, Off With Her Head, on tour around North America and kicked things off in Seattle with lots of lace, sparkle, and face masks (not the skin care kind). We named a few of the singles “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” featuring Doechii and “Best Friends” as the best releases of their respective weeks, and now, fans have the chance to catch Banks in action.

Before she took to the stage, Banks brought NYLON with her through soundcheck, a quick signing at her meet-and-greet, and getting dressed. A hat was considered (and eventually decided against), chokers were tried on, and boots were laced up to the knee. Her stage style this go-around is the sexiest we’ve seen from her, leaning full-force into her sultry sound with a lacy corset, miniskirt, and, yes, kinky boots. Below, see the muse and songstress we’ve loved for years conquer show one of her tour.

Diane Webb “This is the intro to my set. I love playing with the idea of masks and off with her head!”

Jillian Smith “Backstage right before I went on. I really wanted to wear the hat onstage but decided I whip my head around too much for it not to fly off.”

Jillian Smith “Me dancing on top of my piano.”

Brandon Fuller “Walking to stage for the show!”

Jillian Smith “Signing a bunch of my vinyls. I had a meet-and-greet right after this, so we were getting them ready.”

Jillian Smith “Hanging backstage with Absolutely! She is opening for me on this tour, and she’s incredible.”

Jillian Smith “Me performing ‘Meddle In The Mold’ on top of the piano.”

Jillian Smith “This was right after I got dressed. I couldn’t decide which choker to wear. I love this little one with the dangling pearl.”

Jillian Smith “This is me hanging backstage right before soundcheck. This was the first show of the tour, so I was feeling those butterflies.”

Jillian Smith “This is me after soundcheck — so relieved it was all sounding great!”