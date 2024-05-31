Zoë Kravitz Reunites With Ilana Glazer & More Party Photos You Missed

The whirlwind month of May is drawing to a close. The Met Gala and Cannes are long gone, so the stars are finally heading home (for now). That doesn’t mean they’re not out on the town—quite the opposite, actually. From a store opening on the Upper East Side to an outdoor dinner party at Los Angeles’ Ghia House, here’s all the party photos you missed this week.

Zoë Kravitz & Jessica McCormack’s Dinner

Zoë Kravitz recently joined forces with British jewelry designer Jessica McCormack to become the brand’s first-ever ambassador. To celebrate this linkup, Kravitz and McCormack co-hosted an intimate dinner at The Waverly Inn with guests like Abbey Lee, Ilana Glazer, Moses Sumney and more who sported McCormack’s modern heirlooms for a cozy backyard dinner of classic American fare.

Ciao Lucia & Rixo’s Collab Dinner

The two female-founded fashion brands created a fabulous capsule collection just in time for summer and celebrated their efforts with a backyard dinner party at Ghia House in Los Angeles. Lucy Akin of Ciao Lucia and Rixo’s Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey were joined by Laura Harrier, Ava Fournier, and more to sip on Ghia (of course), Southside Gin and Don Julio signature cocktails and enjoy dinner made by chef Sophie Dalah. The best part? Guests left with a market tote swag bag filled to the brim with beauty products and even truffle oil.

Del Core’s Store Opening & Afterparty

Del Core is a Milan-based fashion brand designed by Daniel Del Core, who has dressed the likes of Eiza González for the Met Gala and Florence Pugh for the Oscars. The brand is opening their third flagship store—their first in the United States—on Madison Avenue, and to fête the occasion they hosted Rebecca Hall, Olivia Palermo, and more at the new boutique to browse the latest collection. Afterwards, the style set including Sarita Choudhary and Jacquelyn Jablonski relocated downtown to Jac’s on Bond to dance the night away with help from a DJ set by Ruby Aldridge and a performance by Zsula.

Fara Homidi Beauty Celebrates Sephora Launch

Your favorite star’s favorite makeup artist Fara Homidi struck gold when she launched her namesake beauty label last year, with her Essential Lip Compact instantly making waves in the industry. The brand is launching in Sephora June 1, which called for a celebratory cocktail party on the rooftop of Nine Orchard. Paloma Elsesser, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and more joined Homidi for light bites, cocktails, and personalized makeup applications.