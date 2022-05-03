Behind The Scenes With Laura Harrier For The 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet’s theme celebrated the Gilded Age, a term coined by Mark Twain to describe a milestone era from the 19th to mid-late 20th century in America. Its sartorial history was rooted in excess — multiple outfits in one day (especially among the wealthy); strong silhouettes due to form-fitting corsets and full ballgowns; and lavish accessories. Some of the best-dressed celebrities from fashion’s biggest night took this dress code seriously, including actor Laura Harrier, who attended the Met Gala on behalf of H&M.

“My Met Gala look is a silhouette I have never worn before and I couldn’t be more excited. It has a darker edge to it while still channeling the elegance of the Gilded Age,” Harrier shares with NYLON.

Designed by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M, Harrier’s red carpet look was a corseted gown that created an hourglass figure inspired by the Gilded Age’s signature fashion. Featuring a boned corset-style bodice and a full pleated skirt made from dark jacquard fabric with silver florals, the dress also had a vintage petticoat underneath, which helped form more volume and the ballgown effect of that particular era.

“I think what I like most about it is the petticoat because I couldn’t wait to walk through the halls of the Met in such an avant-garde design,” recalls Harrier. “It’s been really exciting and collaborative working with H&M. It’s a dress that feels on theme to this year yet still modern and cool.”

To finish her look, Harrier accessorized with long opera gloves, layered pearl choker necklaces, and chain detailing that accentuated the corset of her gown.

Courtesy of H&M

Harrier attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside designer Victor Glemaud, who also wore H&M for the special event. His white-tie look, complete with an ivory-colored opera coat and classic tuxedo, paid homage to the late, longtime Vogue editor (and avid Met Gala attendee) André Leon Talley, who passed away in January 2022.

