Maria Bobila
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In Am...
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Corsets Were Trending On The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

We spotted the style on Lizzo, Evan Mock, Gigi Hadid, and many more.

The 2022 Met Gala brought on a sea of corsets as the red carpet’s “Gilded Age” theme encouraged plenty of inspiration from the form-fitting silhouette. Tops, dresses, and even a few menswear looks paid homage, elevating the corset from a Regencycore novelty to a full-on wardrobe must-have.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead, see all of the best corset sightings we found on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, including Lizzo, the Hadid sisters, Evan Mock, and more.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
fb
tw

Tap