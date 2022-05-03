Corsets Were Trending On The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion
We spotted the style on Lizzo, Evan Mock, Gigi Hadid, and many more.
The 2022 Met Gala brought on a sea of corsets as the red carpet’s “Gilded Age” theme encouraged plenty of inspiration from the form-fitting silhouette. Tops, dresses, and even a few menswear looks paid homage, elevating the corset from a Regencycore novelty to a full-on wardrobe must-have.
Ahead, see all of the best corset sightings we found on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, including Lizzo, the Hadid sisters, Evan Mock, and more.