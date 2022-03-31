India Roby
17 Regencycore Fashion Finds For The Bridgerton Fan

From puff-sleeve gowns to opera gloves and more.

The second season of Bridgerton is back and better than ever. Netflix’s dearly-missed British debutantes have returned to flood our feeds once again, and now you might be inspired to welcome some new regencycore essentials to your wardrobe.

Based on Julia Quinn’s eight-novel series, the groundbreaking 19th-century show was a hit among viewers during the first season for its fiery romance and dramatic twists, and this time is no different. Though we won’t spill or spoil anything from the latest episodes, just know that we’re not only swooning over Anthony and Kate’s love story, but the outfits are just as captivating. The fashion moments in Bridgerton’s Season 2 are filled with puff-sleeved silhouettes, corsetted outfits, long opera gloves, and even more jewels and pearls than we can count. Plus, with spring already upon us, it’s time to start stocking your closet with some brand new frills and florals anyway.

Maybe the costumes are a bit extravagant to wear IRL but fear not: Ahead, we’ve put together our top picks of Bridgerton-inspired pieces that are just as romantic and dreamy as our beloved characters.

Meredith Mini Dress
For Love and Lemons

We’ve never wanted a dress more than this one from For Love and Lemons, as its embroidered lace mini dress comes with a sweetheart neckline with satin straps across the chest and back, and shows a bit of midriff.

Cropped Puff Sleeve Top
& Other Stories

A white puffed-sleeve top is a regencycore wardrobe staple at this point, and & Other Stories has your next one for under $100!

Immaculate Heart Necklace
Awe Inspired

The burning heart... the sword and thorns... This is perhaps the only necklace you’ll ever need to embrace your inner royalty going forward.

The Jeweled Halo Headband
Hillhouse Home

If wearing a crown out in public is too much, Hillhouse Home’s Jeweled Halo headband is just as stunning, and its padded design adds a touch of elegance.

Secret Garden Corset Tank Top
Cider

Corsets have been on our style radar for the past year, so why not add another to your wardrobe with Cider’s floral lace-up tank?

Tiered Tulle Midi Skirt
Anthropologie

Live out your fairy tale with Anthropologie’s ethereal tulle midi skirt, which also comes in navy blue.

Pearl and Crystal Scalloped Vine Tiara
David's Bridal

Tiaras are the ultimate fashion statement when it comes to Bridgerton, and you can get the subtle royal look without paying the price with this crystal and pearl-embellished tiara from David’s Bridal.

Chloe Sleep Chemise
NK Imode

Whether for sleep or to wear throughout the day, NK Imode’s Chloe Sleep Chemise elevates everything you’ve ever dreamed of and more. The coveted “Daphne-core” style also comes in blue or white with lace detailing.

NAYELY SATIN
Nina Shoes

Pretty in pink just got even better with Nina Shoes’ satin mules, completing your Bridgerton-inspired outfits with glam from head to toe (literally).

Silk Sunscreen Gloves For Women
Lilysilk

Made with silk and lace trim, these breathable sunscreen gloves are not only designed to protect your hands and forearms, but they also make great opera gloves, too!

lilac tie strap satin corset top
Missguided

You can never have enough corsets and Missguided’s satin one comes in a number of shades and has the cutest ties at the shoulders.

Marg Pearl Bead Top Handle Purse
Like Dreams

Pearls are another regencycore fashion staple to add to your wishlist, and Like Dream’s special edition top handle purse is both stylish and convenient for your future outings.

Cariñito Pearl Necklace
Muns The Brand

Your highness, it’s time to invest in a dainty pearl necklace that you can quite literally clutch onto, and Muns The Brand’s fresh pearl style can be worn on its own or layered with other accessories.

SKY BLUE MINI CAMEO & PEARL DROP EARRINGS
Wolf & Badger

These baroque-inspired dangling earrings are bound to turn heads. Make a statement with this jewelry piece on its own with a more simple look, or go full-on royalcore with a empire-waist gown.

SHELLIE EMERALD LACE SWEETHEART CHIFFON MAXI DRESS
Tobi

Kate is always seen in striking jewel-toned gowns throughout the series, as the Bridgerton character not only grabbed Anthony's attention but ours, too. Get the look with Tobi’s emerald maxi dress to make those lasting first impressions and perhaps, meet your prince charming who will “burn for you.”

Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat
Reformation

You can now twirl on the dance floor in comfort with Reformation’s Buffy Ballet Flat, as the leather shoes come with an elasticized Mary Jane strap and a ruched fit.

Lace Opera Gloves
Amazon

Keep it short yet still super cute with these lace opera gloves from Amazon, which come in a vintage floral pattern finished off with a white bow and sparkling pearl at the center.