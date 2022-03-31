17 Regencycore Fashion Finds For The Bridgerton Fan

The second season of Bridgerton is back and better than ever. Netflix’s dearly-missed British debutantes have returned to flood our feeds once again, and now you might be inspired to welcome some new regencycore essentials to your wardrobe.

Based on Julia Quinn’s eight-novel series, the groundbreaking 19th-century show was a hit among viewers during the first season for its fiery romance and dramatic twists, and this time is no different. Though we won’t spill or spoil anything from the latest episodes, just know that we’re not only swooning over Anthony and Kate’s love story, but the outfits are just as captivating. The fashion moments in Bridgerton’s Season 2 are filled with puff-sleeved silhouettes, corsetted outfits, long opera gloves, and even more jewels and pearls than we can count. Plus, with spring already upon us, it’s time to start stocking your closet with some brand new frills and florals anyway.

Maybe the costumes are a bit extravagant to wear IRL but fear not: Ahead, we’ve put together our top picks of Bridgerton-inspired pieces that are just as romantic and dreamy as our beloved characters.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.