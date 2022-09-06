Bria McNeal
Here's a list of the best Florence Pugh movies
A Guide To Florence Pugh's Best Movies

The Don’t Worry Darling star is a force to be reckoned with.

Florence Pugh is Hollywood’s latest obsession thanks to her buzzworthy role in Don’t Worry Darling, but the starlet has been around for years. We’ve rounded up the actresses’ nine best performances from Lady Macbeth to Dune: Part Two. Read on for the best Florence Pugh movies.

Lady Macbeth (2016)

Pugh plays the title role in Lady Macbeth, an adaptation of the Shakespeare play that follows a woman who starts a dangerous affair after being sold into marriage. (Amazon Prime)

