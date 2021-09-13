Olivia Wilde’s back in the director’s chair with her new film, Don’t Worry Darling. Following the success of her critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart, Wilde’s taking on a new genre, this time exploring the frightening life of a seemingly ordinary suburban couple.

Wilde dropped the first teaser for the upcoming horror-flick, starring her suspected boyfriend Harry Styles and Midsommar star Florence Pugh. From the looks of things it's shaping up to be a cautionary tale riddled with suspense, steamy make-outs, and, of course, fantastic costumes.

Keep reading for everything we know about Don’t Worry Darling.

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller.

According to the log-line, Don’t Worry Darling follows a charming 1950s couple. Florence Pugh plays an idyllic housewife living with her dashing husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community. But their picturesque life unravels, with the suspicion that his glamorous friends are hiding disturbing secrets.

The Don’t Worry Darling cast is stacked with famous actors.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are joined by an impressive cast of characters in Don’t Worry Darling. Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan is also starring in the film, along with Star Trek’s Chris Pine, Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll, and Kiki Layne from If Beale Street Could Talk. Olivia Wilde reportedly appears in the film as well, playing a character named Mary.

Olivia Wilde was excited to cast Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling.

Before nabbing the role of his girlfriend, Wilde was the “Watermelon Sugar” singer's casting director. In an interview with Vogue, she recalled being “blown-away” by his performance as a young soldier in the 2017 war-flick, Dunkirk. That, coupled with the singer’s affinity for playing dress up, convinced Wilde he would be the perfect lead for her film.

She and her costume director, Adrianne Phillips, “did a little victory dance” when they learned that Styles was officially onboard. “We knew that he had a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process,” she said.

Don’t Worry Darling experienced a production delay due to COVID-19.

Don’t Worry Darling began shooting in late 2020, before COVID vaccines were widely accessible. According to Variety they had to take two weeks off after someone tested positive on set, then they wrapped production in February of 2021.

The Don’t Worry Darling teaser features a steamy make-out.

Pugh and Styles get hot and heavy in the film's first teaser. See for yourself, below.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters next fall.

Despite production delays, the thriller is scheduled to hit the big-screen next fall. Earlier today Wilde uploaded the film’s 11 second teaser on Instagram, along with the caption, “In theaters only. 9.23.22.”