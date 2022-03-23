Harry Styles Announces Third Solo Album, 'Harry's House'

Drop everything, a new Harry Styles era is upon us. The Grammy Award-winning artist just announced the arrival of his newest album, Harry's House — his third solo studio album to date.

Though Styles is still in the middle of his Love on Tour concert series, it appears he’s also been working on new music. It’s been nearly three years since his last record, Fine Line, was released, and with a slew of new life changes in place — like his burgeoning acting career and relationship with Olivia Wilde — fans have wondered what’s next for the artist.

Luckily for us, it’s another record. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Harry's House:

When will Harry’s House be released?

Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to see what the Golden singer has been working on, because Harry's House will be available to stream this spring. According to Columbia Records, the album is slated to drop on May 20th, 2022. Mark your calendars!

How many tracks are on Harry's House?

The upcoming album will feature 13 new songs. None of the album's singles, if there are any, have been released quite yet. But if Styles follows the same album rollout as his previous records, we might be able to hear a couple of tunes very soon.

How can I watch the album trailer for Harry’s House?

The first look at Harry’s House was released this afternoon on Youtube. The video is less than a minute long and features a brief sneak peek at some of the motifs that may be included in the album. First there’s a shot of flowers, then a bustling city, followed by clips of a concert tour, and finally Styles walking into a theater — wearing bell bottoms and a flowy top — while a house set rises behind him.

See for yourself, below.