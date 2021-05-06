Harry Styles Causes A Stir With First 'My Policeman' Photos

Harry Styles is never one to take too long of a break, and the singer/actor/scarf aficionado is already hard at work on his next film: the Michael Grandage-directed My Policeman.

Set photos have already leaked of Styles kissing co-star Emma Corrin (fresh off her award-winning turn as Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown), getting the internet buzzing about this already buzzy film. Here’s everything we know so far about My Policeman:

In the plot of My Policeman, Harry Styles plays a bisexual police officer in 1950s England.

The film is an adaptation of Bethan Robert’s 2012 novel of the same name, which follows Tom Burgess (Styles) and wife Marion (Emma Corrin) as they meet and fall in love along the Brighton coast in the 1950s. A handsome curator at the Brighton Museum, Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson) enters the Burgess’ lives and, more specifically, Tom’s heart (and bed). Given that homosexuality was still illegal at the time My Policeman is set, the fallout from Tom and Patrick’s affair has lasting implications for decades to come.

David Dawson and Harry Styles are seen on the filmset for the 'My Policeman' on May 04, 2021 in Brighton, England. Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Emma Corrin will play the lead opposite Styles in My Policeman, and the two have already been photographed kissing passionately on set.

Without further ado, the aforementioned photos:

There’s no release date yet for My Policeman.

Like many things, the release date for My Policeman has been pushed back, but given that production is now underway in Brighton, a 2021 premiere isn’t out of the question.