This New Makeup Line Is Making Lip Compacts Modern

If you don’t know who makeup artist Fara Homidi is, chances are you’ve seen her work on the runway for the likes of Miu Miu, Coperni, and Eckhaus Latta. She was the makeup artist behind Bella Hadid’s viral Coperni SS23 moment and, more recently, the gold glimmers for Chloe FW23. After masting the art of runway makeup, Homidi has just dropped her own eponymous makeup line, available now on the Fara Homidi Beauty website.

The first drop focuses on lips — including Essential Lip Compacts in 4 shades, Smudge & Contour Lip Pencils in 6 shades, and one portable precision Lip Brush. All coming in refillable packaging, the universally flattering shades took her over two years to formulate and test across the skin tone spectrum. On Instagram, she described the lip compacts as: “A smooth-whipped, long wearing lip color with a comfortable matte finish. a highly pigmented, buildable formula that’s uniquely lightweight, with a cream to powder finish. the cushiony Prime Baume perfectly preps for an everlasting lip.”

Wearing Shade Nude 2 Zoe Ghertner Wearing Shade Red 1 Zoe Ghertner

Homidi believes the next evolution in cosmetics will be products that prep and finish in a singular system, focusing the brand on “fewer, better products”. She also described the range as “modern beauty that feels lived in, gestural and is achievable for everyone.” The launch comes after Homidi noticed a need in the luxury space for clean and consciously packaged cosmetics with an inclusive shade range.

With an influx of celebrity makeup brands making their way onto the shelves (as much as we love them), new cosmetics brands from established pros like Fara Homidi will breathe some much-needed intention and innovation back into the industry. While we stay tuned for her next drop (and try to guess what it will focus on), your next lip routine is already available on the brand’s website.