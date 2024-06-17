Summertime, and the living is easy... but if you’re a party girl, your schedule is probably a bit out of control right now. Pride Month brings lots of events, plus Tribeca Film Festival and the requisite fashion-related functions are keeping the girls moving this month. We’ve rounded up the best parties of June so far, from a celeb-packed birthday party to a Lyft-sponsored Pride event. Keep scrolling to get a little dose of FOMO.

Celebrity Hairstylist Jawara’s 40th Birthday

Friends and industry legends showed up and showed out for Jawara’s 40th birthday festivities at Silencio for a night of custom cocktails and all-night twirling. Solange, Riccardo Tisci, Anok Yai, and Paloma Elsesser danced to beats by Olivia Dope and Boxa Hype until 3 a.m. Guests were dressed to the nines, as expected for any fashion-adjacent birthday party.

Jawara Hunter Abrams Justine Skye Hunter Abrams Solange, Becky Akinyode Hunter Abrams Paloma Elsesser Hunter Abrams Jan-Michael Quammie Hunter Abrams Tyrell Hampton Hunter Abrams 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Michael Kors’ Spago Dinner At Canter’s Deli

To fête the brand’s first Rodeo Drive boutique, Michael Kors brought out the likes of Kaitlyn Dever, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, and Olivia Wilde to West Hollywood stalwart Canter’s Deli for an evening of laughs, wine, and food by Wolfgang Puck’s Spago. DJ Kitty Ca$h spun the decks for a festive evening celebrating Hollywood’s go-to American designer.

Michael Kors, Olivia Wilde Courtesy of Michael Kors Shailene Woodley Courtesy of Michael Kors Alexandra Shipp, Rose Gilroy Courtesy of Michael Kors Zoey Deutch, Michael Kors, Alexandra Shipp, Kaitlyn Dever Courtesy of Michael Kors Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union Courtesy of Michael Kors Courtesy of Michael Kors 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

U Beauty & Tinx’s Pretty In Pink Soiree

The internet’s girlfriend Tinx recently collaborated with U Beauty to create her ideal box set, which includes the brand’s hero Resurfacing Compound and a special-edition pink shade of the Plasma Lip Compound named “Rom Com.” Tina Chen Craig, U Beauty’s founder and an original fashion influencer, and Tinx invited friends like Stacey Bendet, Nicky Hilton, and Rachel Zoe to Gigi’s in Los Angeles for a movie-themed party with pink popcorn, light bites, and, of course, a swag bag.

Tinx, Tina Craig Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rachel Zoe, Tinx Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Lyft & Stud Country’s Pride Throwdown

In honor of Pride, Lyft and Stud Country hosted a night of queer frivolity at the Brooklyn Bowl with a very special guest performance by Kesha. The New York gays and girls showed up in droves to feast on Cake Zine-made pink desserts, with Victoria Paris, Larray, and Aaron Rose Phillip bedecked in Willie Norris-designed bandanas. The horse-riding photo op was the hit of the night.

Kesha Hunter Abrams Hunter Abrams Aaron Rose Philip Matt Borkowski/BFA.com/Shutterstock Presley Oldham Hunter Abrams Victoria Paris Matt Borkowski/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Diane Von Furstenberg’s Documentary Premiere

The lady, the myth, and the legend Diane Von Furstenberg attended Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of the Hulu documentary on her life, Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge, co-directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton. Selma Blair, Karlie Kloss, Lucy Hale, and others supported the New York fashion designer’s new venture.

Diane Von Furstenberg Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Lucy Hale Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Selma Blair Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Karlie Kloss Adela Loconte/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Hermès’ Manhattan Rocabar Afterparty

Hermès hosted 600 of fashion’s elite for their Fall/Winter 2024 Part Two show at Pier 36 on June 6, and almost all of them stayed for the afterparty. Lily Allen, Usher, Morgan Stewart McGraw, and many more danced to Honey Dijon’s DJ set, saw an intimate performance by Caroline Polachek, and nibbled on Petrossian caviar and freshly shucked oysters.

Lily Allen Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Jenny Slate Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Honey Dijon Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Morgan Stewart McGraw Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Caroline Polachek Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Miu Miu’s Literary Girl Summer Tour

Miu Miu knows hot girls love to read, and what better way to keep the book count flowing than with a worldwide literary event? After the brand’s successful literary salon at Salone del Mobile in April, the house held events across the world on June 7 and 8, from Tokyo to Barcelona to New York. The much-beloved New York magazine and newspaper store Casa Magazines got Miu Miu-ified for the weekend, with Miuccia-heads and literary fans alike lining up outside to grab a Miu Miu-branded popsicle and a copy of Alba de Céspedes’ Forbidden Notebook, Sibilla Aleramo’s A Woman, or Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Courtesy of Miu Miu Courtesy of Miu Miu Sam Deitch Sam Deitch 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Manolo Blahnik’s Rooftop Anniversary Dinner

Manolo Blahnik’s most enduring style, the Mary Jane, turns 30 this year, and to celebrate, Kristina Blahnik and house historian Jamie Prieto hosted guests on the Nine Orchard rooftop for an intimate dinner with a special performance by Dianna Agron. Guests were outfitted in Manolos (naturally), and were treated to stories about the shoe’s origins — and even got to take home some candies from Swedish sweets purveyors BonBon.

Hannah Traore, Ava Dash Zev Starr-Tambor Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Dianna Agron Zev Starr-Tambor Jacquelyn Jablonski, Daria Strokous Zev Starr-Tambor Zev Starr-Tambor Elizabeth Gillies Zev Starr-Tambor 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Venroy’s Stateside Pop-Up Party

Australian lifestyle brand Venroy just opened their first American store in Soho, and to commemorate the occasion, they threw a very Aussie party. Guests like Justine Skye, Gabby Prescod, Reign Judge, and Georgia Fowler turned up to celebrate with food from Bourke Street Bakery and Ruby’s Cafe, plus DJ sets from Amrit Tietz and Isaac Likes.