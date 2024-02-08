H&M’s Soho Store Opening Felt Like A House Party

H&M celebrated their return to SoHo on Feb. 7 with a party unveiling their spring Studio collection, available on Feb. 29.

Earlier this week, the brand announced the opening of their newest location at 591 Broadway, which features a shop-within-a-shop stocked with curated secondhand pieces (a first for H&M in North America). To kick off the launch, the retailer brought in DJs Amrit and Mia Moretti, as well as an in-store runway and Champagne-bearing servers (who looked like they could be H&M models themselves). Crowds gathered around the notable guests, including Hunter Schafer, Amelia Gray, Alex Consani, Quannah ChasingHorse, and Aaron Rose Philip.

What’s also noteworthy is the sheer amount of space: From the outside, the almost 10,000-square-foot store matches the aesthetic of the neighborhood’s renowned art galleries. But on the inside, each corner feels like its own entity — at the entrance, guests in cowboy hats took well-lit photos in the mirrors, while deeper in, others drank and mingled in a section with red lighting and red-painted rock installations.

Iris Law, who was making the rounds, wore a soft sage two-piece tailored suit from the collection styled with a white tank underneath. “It’s one of my favorites from the collection because I love the color and material,” she tells NYLON, adding that the leather trench also caught her eye. “It feels kind of vintage.” Comfort was another consideration for the model, who says she likes to wear baggy suit trousers “so that on the outside, I look smart, but on the inside, I’m wearing pajamas.” Thankfully, there are plenty more chic, easy picks in the ‘70s-styled new drop for Law to choose from while she’s in town for Fashion Week, during which she says she plans to see friends, go to the Cindy Sherman exhibition, and enjoy some American snacks. (Law is something of a snack connoisseur — right now she’s into yogurt balls, coconut desserts, and Trader Joe's vanilla sheet cake.)