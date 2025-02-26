Fashion
Demi Moore’s Best Party Looks Of All Time
Demi, if you still have those cowboy boots from 1987, call us.
The Oscars are fast approaching, and before our favorite stars take to the red carpet — and we hope it’s actually red this year — we’re moseying down memory lane to celebrate Demi Moore. The first-time Academy Award nominee has been in the biz for over 40 years, but with her genre-defining performance in The Substance, she’s proving 1.) it’s never too late to get your flowers, and 2.) horror films deserve a spot at Hollywood’s biggest award ceremony. But before we see if she snags her first golden man, we’re taking a microscope to her party looks over the years.
Her looks in movies are both countless and influential: She turned heads and promoted pixie haircuts with her turn in Ghost in 1990, inspired countless fashion runways with her then-panned but now-cult film Striptease, and even shaved her head for G.I. Jane. From Charlie’s Angels to Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, she’s turned up at afterparties in on-trend looks of the times. The ‘90s were relaxed, well before social media and celebrity blogs turned red carpets into extravaganzas, the early aughts were filled with form-fitting dresses and clashing patterns, and her recent appearances surrounding The Substance have been notable for her favorite accessory: her one-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf. They’re also all high, high fashion thanks to her stylist, Brad Goreski. Keep reading to see how the industry underdog’s style has evolved.
1982, Summer Lovers Afterparty
Nothing says the ‘80s like this obi belt and her signature waves.
1984, Blame It On Rio Premiere Party
This cowl-neck dress and simple beauty look are one for the books.
1986, The Early Girl Opening Night Party
Does anyone still wear a hat? This look feels pulled from a Comme des Garçons runway.
1987, U2 Concert Afterparty
We haven’t seen this look before, but we’re immediately adding to our mood-board for 2025.
1989, Swifty Lazar’s Oscar Party
A corset with a bustle and... biking shorts? We’re here for this.
1995, Rainforest Foundation Concert Afterparty
A ravishing lady in black with her hair pulled back and a rosary for added chaste effect.
1996, Tribute To Style Party
This was right as she shaved her head for G.I. Jane, and we can’t help but see Sinéad O’Connor in this monastic look.
1997, The Dream Halloween Party
Long before Jo Calderone made waves, Demi channeled a broker for a Halloween soirée.
1998, Miramax Pre-Oscar Party
This outfit could easily be seen on the streets of New York today, vintage purse and all.
1998, Miramax Oscars Afterparty
Another all-black look, this time with silver accessories for a late-night post-Oscars schmooze-fest.
1999, Talk Magazine Launch Party
One of our favorites on the list for its macho energy offset by the vintage pashmina.
2003, Saks Fifth Avenue Key To The Cure Dinner Party
Zooming into the 2000s with gusto in a very of-the-times fit and flare dress with a barely-there strap sandal.
2003, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Premiere Afterparty
This is eerily reminiscent of a Gucci look Dakota Johnson just wore, proving fashion is a huge circle.
2004, Rodeo Drive ‘Walk of Style' Award Ceremony
When you’re one of the buzziest stars in Hollywood with the tabloid relationship of the times, of course you wear new-season Yves Saint Laurent by Tom Ford to honor Ford at a ceremony.
2007, Rachel Zoe’s Book Launch Dinner
Does it get more Y2Chaotic than this? Both girls wore Missoni to Socialista to celebrate Rachel Zoe’s book.
2008, Flawless Afterparty
She was fully in her designer bag by now, rocking brand-new Chanel to an after like no big deal.
2009, Vanity Fair & Bally’s Benefit Party
A classic 2000s cocktail shape, made intriguing by leopard print.
2016, EB Florals Fragrance Launch
Zooming into the 2010s, Demi chose Mary Katrantzou in a shift towards wearing more risk-taking fashion.
2017, Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party
When in New York, you do as locals do and wear a New York designer like Monse.
2020, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Her first appearance at the famed afterparty was marked by a classy return to minimalist form with a Saint Laurent sequin dress.
2020, Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner
Her wire-rimmed glasses add a charming, quirky effect to this Chanel suit.
2024, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Right before her career-defining turn in The Substance, she popped up in Los Angeles in this sexy Versace number.
2024, Chopard Cannes Dinner
During the madness of Cannes, Demi wore several looks, our favorite of which is this Balenciaga sequin confection with augmented hips.
2024, Variety Cover Party
Pilaf was her plus-one to every event in 2024, and he’s the perfect foil to this sculptural Coperni dress.
2024, Road to Golden Globes Party at TIFF
This scarlet Proenza Schouler shows she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and knows to match her pedicure to her shoes and her dress.
2025, W Magazine Best Performances Party
A little Carolina Herrera polka-dot mini that could otherwise read stuffy, but the low-key accessories help her pull it off.
2025, BAFTA Nominees’ Party
This feathered Chanel is one of our favorites of her this awards season; its flamboyance shows she knows how to have fun.
2025, Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty
Some McQueen for her post-BAFTAs relaxation.