Demi Moore’s Best Party Looks Of All Time

The Oscars are fast approaching, and before our favorite stars take to the red carpet — and we hope it’s actually red this year — we’re moseying down memory lane to celebrate Demi Moore. The first-time Academy Award nominee has been in the biz for over 40 years, but with her genre-defining performance in The Substance, she’s proving 1.) it’s never too late to get your flowers, and 2.) horror films deserve a spot at Hollywood’s biggest award ceremony. But before we see if she snags her first golden man, we’re taking a microscope to her party looks over the years.

Her looks in movies are both countless and influential: She turned heads and promoted pixie haircuts with her turn in Ghost in 1990, inspired countless fashion runways with her then-panned but now-cult film Striptease, and even shaved her head for G.I. Jane. From Charlie’s Angels to Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, she’s turned up at afterparties in on-trend looks of the times. The ‘90s were relaxed, well before social media and celebrity blogs turned red carpets into extravaganzas, the early aughts were filled with form-fitting dresses and clashing patterns, and her recent appearances surrounding The Substance have been notable for her favorite accessory: her one-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf. They’re also all high, high fashion thanks to her stylist, Brad Goreski. Keep reading to see how the industry underdog’s style has evolved.

1982, Summer Lovers Afterparty MediaPunch/Archive Photos/Getty Images Nothing says the ‘80s like this obi belt and her signature waves.

1984, Blame It On Rio Premiere Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images This cowl-neck dress and simple beauty look are one for the books.

1986, The Early Girl Opening Night Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Does anyone still wear a hat? This look feels pulled from a Comme des Garçons runway.

1987, U2 Concert Afterparty Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images We haven’t seen this look before, but we’re immediately adding to our mood-board for 2025.

1989, Swifty Lazar’s Oscar Party George Rose/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A corset with a bustle and... biking shorts? We’re here for this.

1993, Saturday Night Live Afterparty Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images She’s doing as a city girl does, wearing Timbs with overalls.

1995, Rainforest Foundation Concert Afterparty Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A ravishing lady in black with her hair pulled back and a rosary for added chaste effect.

1996, Tribute To Style Party Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This was right as she shaved her head for G.I. Jane, and we can’t help but see Sinéad O’Connor in this monastic look.

1997, The Dream Halloween Party Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Long before Jo Calderone made waves, Demi channeled a broker for a Halloween soirée.

1998, Miramax Pre-Oscar Party Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images This outfit could easily be seen on the streets of New York today, vintage purse and all.

1998, Miramax Oscars Afterparty Bei/Shutterstock Another all-black look, this time with silver accessories for a late-night post-Oscars schmooze-fest.

1999, Talk Magazine Launch Party KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images One of our favorites on the list for its macho energy offset by the vintage pashmina.

2003, Saks Fifth Avenue Key To The Cure Dinner Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Zooming into the 2000s with gusto in a very of-the-times fit and flare dress with a barely-there strap sandal.

2003, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Premiere Afterparty Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images This is eerily reminiscent of a Gucci look Dakota Johnson just wore, proving fashion is a huge circle.

2004, Rodeo Drive ‘Walk of Style' Award Ceremony Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock When you’re one of the buzziest stars in Hollywood with the tabloid relationship of the times, of course you wear new-season Yves Saint Laurent by Tom Ford to honor Ford at a ceremony.

2007, Rachel Zoe’s Book Launch Dinner Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Does it get more Y2Chaotic than this? Both girls wore Missoni to Socialista to celebrate Rachel Zoe’s book.

2008, Flawless Afterparty Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images She was fully in her designer bag by now, rocking brand-new Chanel to an after like no big deal.

2009, Vanity Fair & Bally’s Benefit Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images A classic 2000s cocktail shape, made intriguing by leopard print.

2016, EB Florals Fragrance Launch Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zooming into the 2010s, Demi chose Mary Katrantzou in a shift towards wearing more risk-taking fashion.

2017, Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images When in New York, you do as locals do and wear a New York designer like Monse.

2020, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her first appearance at the famed afterparty was marked by a classy return to minimalist form with a Saint Laurent sequin dress.

2020, Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her wire-rimmed glasses add a charming, quirky effect to this Chanel suit.

2024, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Right before her career-defining turn in The Substance, she popped up in Los Angeles in this sexy Versace number.

2024, Chopard Cannes Dinner WWD/WWD/Getty Images During the madness of Cannes, Demi wore several looks, our favorite of which is this Balenciaga sequin confection with augmented hips.

2024, Variety Cover Party Variety/Variety/Getty Images Pilaf was her plus-one to every event in 2024, and he’s the perfect foil to this sculptural Coperni dress.

2024, Road to Golden Globes Party at TIFF Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This scarlet Proenza Schouler shows she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and knows to match her pedicure to her shoes and her dress.

2025, W Magazine Best Performances Party Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A little Carolina Herrera polka-dot mini that could otherwise read stuffy, but the low-key accessories help her pull it off.

2025, BAFTA Nominees’ Party Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This feathered Chanel is one of our favorites of her this awards season; its flamboyance shows she knows how to have fun.