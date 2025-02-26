Demi Moore (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Demi Moore’s Best Party Looks Of All Time

Demi, if you still have those cowboy boots from 1987, call us.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The Oscars are fast approaching, and before our favorite stars take to the red carpet — and we hope it’s actually red this year — we’re moseying down memory lane to celebrate Demi Moore. The first-time Academy Award nominee has been in the biz for over 40 years, but with her genre-defining performance in The Substance, she’s proving 1.) it’s never too late to get your flowers, and 2.) horror films deserve a spot at Hollywood’s biggest award ceremony. But before we see if she snags her first golden man, we’re taking a microscope to her party looks over the years.

Her looks in movies are both countless and influential: She turned heads and promoted pixie haircuts with her turn in Ghost in 1990, inspired countless fashion runways with her then-panned but now-cult film Striptease, and even shaved her head for G.I. Jane. From Charlie’s Angels to Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, she’s turned up at afterparties in on-trend looks of the times. The ‘90s were relaxed, well before social media and celebrity blogs turned red carpets into extravaganzas, the early aughts were filled with form-fitting dresses and clashing patterns, and her recent appearances surrounding The Substance have been notable for her favorite accessory: her one-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf. They’re also all high, high fashion thanks to her stylist, Brad Goreski. Keep reading to see how the industry underdog’s style has evolved.

1982, Summer Lovers Afterparty

MediaPunch/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Nothing says the ‘80s like this obi belt and her signature waves.

1984, Blame It On Rio Premiere Party

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

This cowl-neck dress and simple beauty look are one for the books.

1986, The Early Girl Opening Night Party

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Does anyone still wear a hat? This look feels pulled from a Comme des Garçons runway.

1987, U2 Concert Afterparty

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

We haven’t seen this look before, but we’re immediately adding to our mood-board for 2025.

1989, Swifty Lazar’s Oscar Party

George Rose/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A corset with a bustle and... biking shorts? We’re here for this.

1993, Saturday Night Live Afterparty

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

She’s doing as a city girl does, wearing Timbs with overalls.

1995, Rainforest Foundation Concert Afterparty

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

A ravishing lady in black with her hair pulled back and a rosary for added chaste effect.

1996, Tribute To Style Party

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This was right as she shaved her head for G.I. Jane, and we can’t help but see Sinéad O’Connor in this monastic look.

1997, The Dream Halloween Party

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Long before Jo Calderone made waves, Demi channeled a broker for a Halloween soirée.

1998, Miramax Pre-Oscar Party

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

This outfit could easily be seen on the streets of New York today, vintage purse and all.

1998, Miramax Oscars Afterparty

Bei/Shutterstock

Another all-black look, this time with silver accessories for a late-night post-Oscars schmooze-fest.

1999, Talk Magazine Launch Party

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

One of our favorites on the list for its macho energy offset by the vintage pashmina.

2003, Saks Fifth Avenue Key To The Cure Dinner Party

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Zooming into the 2000s with gusto in a very of-the-times fit and flare dress with a barely-there strap sandal.

2003, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Premiere Afterparty

Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This is eerily reminiscent of a Gucci look Dakota Johnson just wore, proving fashion is a huge circle.

2004, Rodeo Drive ‘Walk of Style' Award Ceremony

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

When you’re one of the buzziest stars in Hollywood with the tabloid relationship of the times, of course you wear new-season Yves Saint Laurent by Tom Ford to honor Ford at a ceremony.

2007, Rachel Zoe’s Book Launch Dinner

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Does it get more Y2Chaotic than this? Both girls wore Missoni to Socialista to celebrate Rachel Zoe’s book.

2008, Flawless Afterparty

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

She was fully in her designer bag by now, rocking brand-new Chanel to an after like no big deal.

2009, Vanity Fair & Bally’s Benefit Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A classic 2000s cocktail shape, made intriguing by leopard print.

2016, EB Florals Fragrance Launch

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zooming into the 2010s, Demi chose Mary Katrantzou in a shift towards wearing more risk-taking fashion.

2017, Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party

Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

When in New York, you do as locals do and wear a New York designer like Monse.

2020, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her first appearance at the famed afterparty was marked by a classy return to minimalist form with a Saint Laurent sequin dress.

2020, Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her wire-rimmed glasses add a charming, quirky effect to this Chanel suit.

2024, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Right before her career-defining turn in The Substance, she popped up in Los Angeles in this sexy Versace number.

2024, Chopard Cannes Dinner

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

During the madness of Cannes, Demi wore several looks, our favorite of which is this Balenciaga sequin confection with augmented hips.

2024, Variety Cover Party

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Pilaf was her plus-one to every event in 2024, and he’s the perfect foil to this sculptural Coperni dress.

2024, Road to Golden Globes Party at TIFF

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This scarlet Proenza Schouler shows she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and knows to match her pedicure to her shoes and her dress.

2025, W Magazine Best Performances Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A little Carolina Herrera polka-dot mini that could otherwise read stuffy, but the low-key accessories help her pull it off.

2025, BAFTA Nominees’ Party

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This feathered Chanel is one of our favorites of her this awards season; its flamboyance shows she knows how to have fun.

2025, Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Some McQueen for her post-BAFTAs relaxation.