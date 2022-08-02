Fashion
The crime-fighting trio were coordinated in a slew of Y2K ‘fits.
The 2000 cult-classic film Charlie’s Angels not only starred our favorite trio of elite private investigators but also some of the best fashion we’ve seen on the big screen. Despite their high-risk day-to-day tasks, the crime-fighting crew was often seen in elevated black-and-white looks, camo-printed ‘fits, and, of course, beloved Y2K styles, from studded denim to gradient sunnies.
Take a look back at the wardrobes of Natalie Cook (Cameron Diaz), Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore), and Alex Munday (Lucy Liu) to see how you can recreate them, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.