A24's Y2K Microsite Will Transport You Back To 1999

Before the internet was just a way to doom-scroll, the ‘90s kids who came of age with the advent of the worldwide web knew it as a whole different environment. Back in the day, we’d all spend hours crafting the perfect AIM away message, or worry about how hot the PC would get when in the middle of burning a mix CD. Well, now you can relive those simple pleasures once more thanks to a brand-new portal to the desktop of the ‘90s.

A24 launched a new microsite that recreates all the best parts of a 1999 computer in honor of the production company’s new movie Y2K. The site can be accessed through y2k.movie, and gives nostalgic netizens the chance to reclaim their chat-room glory days by selecting an AIM username (try to be a little less cringe this time).

Thankfully, there’s no need to wait for dial-up. The portal will open to a familiar blue desktop, complete with an AIM window that you can use to message the chatbot CoolBlue99 — yep, SmarterChild got an upgrade. You can also set away messages, create your own throwback playlist, and check out the trailer for Y2K on the site.

After playing around in the nostalgic webpage for a bit, you’ll probably be more ready than ever to relive the late ’90s by checking out the new disaster comedy. In Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut, three teenagers discover that the all the technological fears surrounding New Year’s Eve 1999 were justified, as gadgets begin to violently attack humans.

Y2K will take over movie theater screens Dec. 6.