Thanks To e.l.f., Your New Holy Grail Item Isn’t Actually A Product

Makeup obsessives know the first step to perfecting your everyday look is figuring out your “season.” Do my cheekbones scream autumn or summer? Will my eyes pop with a chilly smokey eye or springy pastels?

In the past, this question could be answered with an in-person color analysis wherein an expert would hold warm, cool, and pastel hues against your cheek — all in the name of finding the perfect shade for your skin tone. But with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new color e.l.f.nalysis tool, thankfully that’s no longer the case.

Created in collaboration with Pinterest and IRL color experts, e.l.f.nalysis is making it easier than ever to conduct your very own color analysis from the comfort of your home. To get started, simply snap or select a selfie from your camera roll (you’ll want to do this on your phone, FYI). From there, the tool uses e.l.f.’s AI technology and Pinterest’s trend insights to analyze whether your undertones have a light or deep contrast value, pair best with bright or muted chromas, and have hues that skew warm or cool.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

Once the analysis is complete, the tool will determine whether you’re a Deep Autumn, Cool Winter, Light Spring, or some other satisfying season descriptor-combo.

After you’ve gotten your results, you’ll be taken to a related Pinterest board filled with perfectly curated product recommendations within your suggested color palette so you can start curating your brand new beauty routine ASAP. Each board is equipped with everything from highlights and primers to glosses and blush — your one-stop shop for all your seasonal needs.

The new tool is free to use and available now, just in time for all you “summers” to grab your newest holy grail products.