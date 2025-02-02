Gracie Abrams Is A Chanel Bride At The Grammys

Our favorite artists (and their favorite artists) are shuffling into the Crypto.com Arena in their very best red-carpet fashion for the 2025 Grammys, and one of the first arrivals was Gen-Z spokeswoman Gracie Abrams. She gave us a good idea of what her future wedding dress might look like in a hooded Chanel dress, in what the brand is calling “butter chiffon.”

Never one to not be seen in interlocking Cs, Abrams is embodying a bohemian princess in her off-the-shoulder gown with a single camellia detail on the neckline. The gentleness of the runaway- wedding dress is countered by her velvet belt, sweet shoes, and a hefty dose of Chanel Fine Jewelry across her ears and fingers. She effortlessly combines the sweet vintage look she’s channeled on stage opening for Taylor Swift all year with a dose of hooded Bene Gesserit realness, topped off with a slight hint of Lana Del Rey country-lite energy. We could imagine this dress both at an Italian lakefront ceremony — or at a chapel in Vegas.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The glam is what we’ve come to expect from the queen of the blunt bob, with her hair ideally tucked underneath her silk hood and her signature cat-eye eyeliner giving her that feline lift she’s fond of. While it’s traditionally bad luck to show off your nuptials gown before walking down the aisle, we’re happy to take hints and suggestions here and get a sense of what Gracie will opt for when the time comes to put a band on her ring finger (that isn’t a diamond-encrusted Chanel piece).