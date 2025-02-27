LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Julia Fox attends Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities: A Nig...
Fashion

The Best Looks At The 2025 Oscars Pre-Parties

How many looks can one serve before the big event?

by Kevin LeBlanc

It’s the week leading up to the Oscars, and it’s something of the style Olympics for fashion stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists, facialists... in short, anyone involved in primping and preening stars so they look their very best at all times. Before they all line up outside the Dolby Theatre on Mar. 2, there are cocktails, parties, and dinners to attend to celebrate the year in cinema. There are too many to list, so you’ll just have to take our photographic evidence as proof that there is always somewhere to be this week.

With the wildfires throwing the awards-season schedule out of whack, people even questioned if there should be awards ceremonies at all. The city answered with a resounding yes. The aforementioned creatives need jobs to keep busy and keep the income flowing in, so stars are showing up in droves in custom, vintage, and fresh-off-the-runway fashion to keep the people responsible for their impeccable glamour in business. With that in mind, we’re keeping an eye out for Timothée Chalamet (sorry, Kylie) plus some of our favorite rising stars like Moeka Hoshi and Sophie Thatcher. Keep checking back until Sunday for all the pre-Oscars outfits we can fit in one article.

Julia Fox

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Madison Beer

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Delaney Rowe

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Moeka Hoshi

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Benito Skinner

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Lili Reinhart

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Madison Bailey

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Kiernan Shipka

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Keke Palmer

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Ryan Destiny

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Anna Sawai

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Madelaine Petsch

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Chloe Kim

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Towa Bird

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Paige DeSorbo

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Kathryn Newton

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Maisy Stella

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Chase Sui Wonders

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Dixie D’Amelio

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Sophie Nélisse

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Courtney Eaton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Coco Jones

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”