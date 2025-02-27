The Best Looks At The 2025 Oscars Pre-Parties

It’s the week leading up to the Oscars, and it’s something of the style Olympics for fashion stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists, facialists... in short, anyone involved in primping and preening stars so they look their very best at all times. Before they all line up outside the Dolby Theatre on Mar. 2, there are cocktails, parties, and dinners to attend to celebrate the year in cinema. There are too many to list, so you’ll just have to take our photographic evidence as proof that there is always somewhere to be this week.

With the wildfires throwing the awards-season schedule out of whack, people even questioned if there should be awards ceremonies at all. The city answered with a resounding yes. The aforementioned creatives need jobs to keep busy and keep the income flowing in, so stars are showing up in droves in custom, vintage, and fresh-off-the-runway fashion to keep the people responsible for their impeccable glamour in business. With that in mind, we’re keeping an eye out for Timothée Chalamet (sorry, Kylie) plus some of our favorite rising stars like Moeka Hoshi and Sophie Thatcher. Keep checking back until Sunday for all the pre-Oscars outfits we can fit in one article.

Julia Fox MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Madison Beer Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Delaney Rowe Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Moeka Hoshi MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Benito Skinner Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Amelia Dimoldenberg Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Lili Reinhart MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Madison Bailey Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Kiernan Shipka Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Keke Palmer Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Ryan Destiny Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Anna Sawai Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Madelaine Petsch Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Chloe Kim MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Towa Bird Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Paige DeSorbo Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Kathryn Newton Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Maisy Stella Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Chase Sui Wonders Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Dixie D’Amelio Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Sophie Nélisse Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”

Courtney Eaton Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Vanity Fair & Instagram’s “Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood”