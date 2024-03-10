Vanessa Hudgens Debuted Her Pregnancy At The Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens’ all-black look to the 2024 Oscars wasn’t paired with a dazzling silver clutch or pumps. Instead, she accessorized it with something better: a fresh baby bump.

The singer made her arrival to the Oscars red carpet in elegant style: in a black floor-length gown and diamond jewels, clutching her belly and grinning for the cameras — officially debuting her first pregnancy with husband and professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The two tied the knot in December 2023 in a tropical wedding in Tulum, Mexico, after originally meeting during a Zoom meditiation led by social media influencer and guru Jay Shetty in October 2020. “I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before,” Hudgens told Vogue. “So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram—and he sent a DM the next day.”

Hudgens joins a bevvy of celebs who’ve chosen the red carpet to make their big announcement, including Blake Lively (2019 for the Detective Pikachu premiere), Sophie Turner (2022 Met Gala), and Michelle Williams (2022 Cannes) — making the argument that the simplest entrance might be the most impactful reveal of all.