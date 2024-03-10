Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here, closing out a very long and glamorous awards season. So for their last chance to wow on the red carpet, our favorite A-listers are pulling out all the stops for 96th annual Academy Awards.

The fashion has never been more fabulous, sparkly, or luxe than on Oscars night (picture Anya Taylor-Joy in a version of Dior’s Junon gown or Cynthia Erivo in green leather with ruffled shoulders), but of course, no major moment would be complete without the accompanying glam. With a nominee list full of names like Emma Stone, Billie Eilish, and Emily Blunt, we know we’re guaranteed dreamy hair and makeup looks we’ll be lusting over, just as much as the dresses.

Read for our favorite hair and makeup moments of the 2024 Oscars.

Billie Eilish Variety/Variety/Getty Images Billie Eilish’s Oscar’s outfit might have been “business casual,” but her glossy blowout was pure Old Hollywood glamor.

Issa Rae Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Leave it to Issa Rae to make a red carpet updo look so effortlessly cool.

Emma Stone Makeup: Rachel Goodwin using Charlotte Tilbury; Hair: Mara Roszak using RŌZ Haircare and ghd styling tools Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fluffy lashes, a peachy lip, and strong brows, are all Emma Stone needs to make a major impact.

Anya Taylor-Joy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy’s long, glossy hair glowed almost as brightly and her jeweled Dior gown.

Cynthia Erivo Makeup: Joanna Simkin using Kjaer Weis Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We can’t get over Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked-emerald-green nails.

Emily Blunt Makeup: Jenn Streicher using Charlotte Tilbury; Hair: Laini Reeves using Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An unfussy topknot elegantly helped showcase Emily Blunt’s Schiaparelli Couture dress and Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Becky G Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Becky G’s Jessica Rabbit waves matched the energy of her corset dress and black velvet gloves.

Kirsten Dunst Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst stunned sporting the classic combination of crimson lips and bouncy curls.

Florence Pugh Makeup: Alex Babsky; Hair: Adir Abergel using Virtue Labs John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Florence Pugh’s wavy, platinum lob is surprisingly simple and refreshing for the star who usually makes every public appearance an opportunity for a dramatic hair reveal.

Vanessa Hudgens Makeup: Tonya Brewer; Hair: Danielle Priano using Sexy Hair and Remington ONE tools; Nails: Zola Ganzorigt John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Mother-to-be, Vanessa Hudgens was positively glowing while working the carpet, but we can’t help but also notice her shiny half-updo and glossy French manicure.

Jennifer Lawrence Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence is all in on the deep side part renaissance, and her Oscar’s night look was no exception.