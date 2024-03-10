Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here, closing out a very long and glamorous awards season. So for their last chance to wow on the red carpet, our favorite A-listers are pulling out all the stops for 96th annual Academy Awards.
The fashion has never been more fabulous, sparkly, or luxe than on Oscars night (picture Anya Taylor-Joy in a version of Dior’s Junon gown or Cynthia Erivo in green leather with ruffled shoulders), but of course, no major moment would be complete without the accompanying glam. With a nominee list full of names like Emma Stone, Billie Eilish, and Emily Blunt, we know we’re guaranteed dreamy hair and makeup looks we’ll be lusting over, just as much as the dresses.
Read for our favorite hair and makeup moments of the 2024 Oscars.