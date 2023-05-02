Florence Pugh Debuts Edgy Buzz Cut At The 2023 Met Gala

Florence Pugh brought a bit of edge to the 2023 Met Gala with her new haircut, a tightly cropped buzz cut.

The actress — who loves to accessorize with her beloved septum piercing — debuted the new look on the Met Gala’s toothpaste-colored red carpet on May 1 in New York City. The new hairdo, a huge accessory in and of itself, was paired with a towering black feather headpiece. Pugh came to the Met Gala with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, who dressed her in a sweeping, strapless white gown with an elegant train. Pugh’s gown balanced the classic silhouette with a few cheeky elements — rounded, avant-garde cut-outs and an oversized black row.

See more photos of Pugh’s Met Gala look, below.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images