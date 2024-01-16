Kylie Jenner Confirms 2014 is 2024'S Biggest Trend with New Pink Hair

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner gave her longtime fans something exciting to talk about — the potential return of her mid-2010s Tumblr girl aesthetic. With just a three driver’s seat selfies and a vibrant, cotton candy pink wig, she has reignited the love of her King Kylie-era colorful hair looks and all of the nostalgia that comes with it.

In the 10 years since 2014, the now 26-year-old mogul has created massive beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, become a billionaire (sort of), had two children, started a high-profile new relationship, and has been the subject of endless covers, campaigns and pop culture moments. And yet, her 2014 to 2018 days still seem to hold a special place in people’s hearts and minds.

She captioned her Jan. 16 Instagram post where she’s sporting pastel pink waves with a flipped part, “hiiiii remember me.” Based on the explosive response to the post in her comments, we have to say, the answer is a resounding, “yes.”

“KING KYLIE is back?!!!!!!!!!!” is the most liked comment under Kylie’s latest instagram from fan account @kyliejennercloset. (That’s 10 exclamation points for anyone who doesn’t feel like counting for themselves.) “THIS IS NOT A DRILL KING KYLIE IS BACKK” wrote pop culture nostalgia account @velvetcoke (the second most liked comment on the post). Needless to say, the excitement over Kylie’s pink hair moment is palpable, with all caps and extra punctuation enthusiasm.

While the sudden, bright color change appears to be a temporary hair transformation, one can’t help but wonder if the reality star is taking out her old look for spin, before potentially delving into a more permanent change. Kylie might be back to her signature rich brunette color tomorrow, but here’s hoping there’s another black and turquoise ombre look in the future yet. After all, if you’re going to go 2014, you might as well go all the way.