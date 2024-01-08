Red Alert: Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Attended The Golden Globes Together

The 2024 Golden Globes red carpet has barely finished unfurling, but we’ve already got some intriguing intel from inside the ceremony: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are attending together.

Earlier Jan. 7, New York Times awards-season columnist Kyle Buchanan tweeted that he spotted the couple’s place cards side by side when scanning the front tables at the Beverly Hills Hotel ballroom, as well as Jennifer Lawrence’s not too far away. The arrangement — which has confirmed by various PDA-filled screenshots and the pic below — “should prove to be a camera-hogging combination,” he wrote. (Especially if we get to see some of that annoying little brother energy that drove Lawrence crazy during the filming of Don’t Look Up.)

But because Chalamet rolled up to the event solo, the big question is: Will the 2024 awards season hold Jenner and Chalamet’s first joint public appearance? Chalamet is nominated for a Golden Globe for Wonka (actor in a musical or comedy), and there will likely be more suitably major events for the actor on this winter’s circuit — but knowing momager Kris, we’d expect an occasion that’s even grander for an official couple debut.