Sydney Sweeney's Bob, Two Ways & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

At the Oscars earlier this week, we reached peak celebrity-bob saturation. Zendaya, Xochitl Gomez, Saweetie, Florence Pugh, and America Ferrera all arrived at the event in shoulder-skimming styles, while Sydney Sweeney took the evening as an opportunity to debut her brand-new haircut. And it’s only been days since, but Sweeney’s already making the most of her new look, bringing Hollywood volume to the world premiere of Immaculate at the 2024 SXSW Conference And Festival and soft, tousled waves at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Aside from Sweeney persuading us to chop our hair off, the rest of the week was a lesson in casual beauty as celebrities recover from the winter’s film and TV ceremonies and Fashion Week madness. Ahead, see the best beauty moments from this week.

Sydney Sweeney’s New Bob

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Sydney Sweeney’s new hair has already been styled for three red-carpet events, and we’re honestly impressed at the versatility of the cut.

Kaia Gerber’s Brushed-up Brows

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Considering that Kaia Gerber’s mother Cindy Crawford has some iconic eyebrows, we’re not surprised the genes have been passed down. We love this brushed-up styling for the model at the premiere of Palm Royale.

Allison Williams’ Ombré Ends

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Bleached, ombré ends — à la Allison Williams at the GLAAD Media Awards — are the next 2014 look we expect to trend in 2024.

Zoë Kravitz’s Slick Bun

ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz makes every hairstyle look effortlessly cool, and this impossibly tight bun for her dad Lenny Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony is no exception.

Lisa’s Long Bangs

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

The macro-bang agenda continued this week with Blackpink’s Lisa rocking ultra-long blunt fringe to the Bulgari Studio opening party in Seoul.

Julia Fox’s Concealer Lips

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t heard, the concealer-lips trend is back. The latest to try the retro makeup look? Julia Fox, while drinking a smoothie and walking around Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart’s Effortless Shag

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This may be the best we’ve seen Kristen Stewart’s new mullet styled so far. Over the past few weeks, she’s been wearing it in half-up styles, but we love how it’s growing out into more of a shag.

Saweetie’s Icy Manicure

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie got all blinged out for the Oscars — nails included. The singer combined diamond bracelets with stacked diamond rings, and a pink, pointy nail base with (you guessed it) diamond embellishments.