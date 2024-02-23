Kristen Stewart’s Shaggy Mullet & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

It may still be fashion month — with Milan Fashion Week running until Feb. 26 — but this week the movie stars have dominated the hair and makeup game. From the BAFTA Film Awards and the Berlinale International Film Festival both taking place on Feb. 18 to the Dune: Part Two press tour making its way to South Korea, there have been plenty of red-carpet beauty moments worth noting. We’ve seen Kristen Stewart returning to her signature mullet, Zendaya having another in-character futuristic beauty moment, Daisy Edgar-Jones taking 2010s ombre ends into the new decade, and Taylor Russell nailing the cool-toned makeup trend.

Ahead, the best celebrity hair and makeup looks from an action-packed week, from the red carpet and runway.

Kristen Stewart’s Shaggy Mullet

Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart’s mullet was in peak form at the premiere of the film Sterben on Feb. 18. The divisive cut added a punk edge to Stewart’s outfit — the finale look from Chanel’s Spring 2024 Couture collection.

Zendaya’s Dune Red Eyeshadow

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been non-stop hits from Zendaya on the international tour for Dune: Part Two. On the red carpet for the Seoul premiere, she wore a technology-inspired look with otherworldly, ultra-long face-framing braids and red eyeshadow.

Amanda Seyfried’s Wet Look

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We already knew that Amanda Seyfried loves a classic red lip, but grungy wet look hair was a more experimental turn from the star.

Taylor Russell’s Smoky Eyeliner

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

’90s-inspired cool-toned makeup has been trending for a while now, but Taylor Russell showed us how it’s done at the BAFTA Film Awards — combining a gray smoked-out cat-eye with sleek side bangs.

Kaia Gerber’s Voluminous Waves

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber was channeling her mother’s signature blowout waves at the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. party in London.

Jaden Smith’s Sunglasses & Locs

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jaden Smith tucked his locs into his sunglasses for the Diesel fashion show in Milan on Feb. 21 — while we’re not sure how well he could see the show — it sure was a attention-grabbing look.

Rachel Zegler’s Bombshell Hair

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There’s no better photo-ready hairstyle than the bouncy, shiny blowout. We expect this side-parted style Rachel Zegler wore to the 2024 People's Choice Awards to be on mood boards for months to come.

Tini’s Flicked-Up Ends

Mireya Acierto/WireImage/Getty Images

At Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida, Tini arrived with the cutest platinum blonde pixie cut, blunt bangs and flippy ends.

Ayo Edebiri’s Effortless Lob

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri’s versatile lob doesn’t stop giving. We love how she styled it with fluffy volume and tousled texture for the BAFTA Awards.

Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Nostalgic Ombre Ends

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The return of ombre wasn’t in our bingo cards for the year, but we’re here for Daisy Edgar-Jones’s BAFTA look including curtain bangs and bleached out ends.