MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Emma Chamberlain attends the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show...
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Celebrity Front-Row Looks At Milan Fashion Week Fall 2024

Who wasn’t at Gucci?

With Fashion Month rolling steadily along, our favorite best-dressed celebrities have all made their way to Milan to view the new fall collections from Prada, Max Mara, Tom Ford, among other designers.

But everyone knows each season is as much about being seen at the shows as it is about taking in the clothes. In the past few days alone, we’ve seen Solange Knowles, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Chamberlain ringside at Gucci, Emma Watson front-row at Prada, and Jayden Smith arriving at Diesel wearing his hair over his face (and under his sunglasses).

Below, see the best celebrity sightings from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 — and keep checking back for updates as the week goes on.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia Garner at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon and Sydney Carlson

Devon and Sydney Carlson at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hanni

Hanni at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba at the Tod's Fall/Winter fashion showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2023 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law

Iris Law at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alek Wek

Alek Wek at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale at the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Shanina Shaik at the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo at the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Watson

Emma Watson at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabbriette

Gabbriette at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showClaudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski

Claudia Sulewski at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlie D’Amelio

Charlie D’Amelio at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin at the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

Beatrice Grannò at the Etro Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showPietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Jama

Maya Jama at the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merritt attends the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showArnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez at the Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith at the Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showArnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne at the Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel at the Fendi Fall/Winter 2024 fashion showDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images