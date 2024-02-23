The Best Celebrity Front-Row Looks At Milan Fashion Week Fall 2024

With Fashion Month rolling steadily along, our favorite best-dressed celebrities have all made their way to Milan to view the new fall collections from Prada, Max Mara, Tom Ford, among other designers.

But everyone knows each season is as much about being seen at the shows as it is about taking in the clothes. In the past few days alone, we’ve seen Solange Knowles, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Chamberlain ringside at Gucci, Emma Watson front-row at Prada, and Jayden Smith arriving at Diesel wearing his hair over his face (and under his sunglasses).

Below, see the best celebrity sightings from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 — and keep checking back for updates as the week goes on.

Salma Hayek Salma Hayek at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst Kirsten Dunst at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Garner Julia Garner at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon and Sydney Carlson Devon and Sydney Carlson at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Solange Knowles Solange Knowles the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco Simona Tabasco at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung Alexa Chung at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hanni Hanni at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba at the Tod's Fall/Winter fashion show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman Uma Thurman at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes Jasmine Tookes at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sharon Stone Sharon Stone at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law Iris Law at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amber Valletta Amber Valletta at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sam Claflin Sam Claflin at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alek Wek Alek Wek at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucy Hale Lucy Hale at the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Shanina Shaik at the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo Olivia Palermo at the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama Rina Sawayama at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi Yara Shahidi at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Watson Emma Watson at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabbriette Gabbriette at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski Claudia Sulewski at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlie D’Amelio Charlie D’Amelio at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Barbara Palvin at the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò Beatrice Grannò at the Etro Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Jama Maya Jama at the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt Kelsey Merritt attends the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Ashley Graham attends the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Reyez Jessie Reyez at the Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jaden Smith Jaden Smith at the Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne Bella Thorne at the Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images