Kirsten Dunst’s Baby Bouffant and More of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

2024 is already off to an exciting start — at least when it comes to captivating celebrity beauty moments. At Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp set the tone for what’s to come wearing sultry eye makeup looks. Despite only being a few days into the new year, Kirsten Dunst and Billie Eilish have already hit the red carpet with accessorized hairdos and we’ve already spotted date-night hair on Selena Gomez and going-out eyeshadow on Julia Fox (who is her own date).

With the Golden Globes coming up this Sunday evening, there’s an abundance of glamorous hair and makeup currently incoming. But, before your feeds become full of formal awards looks, here are the celebrity beauty moments that you may have missed this past week.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Precise Cut Crease

Chrys Davis/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is quickly becoming the unofficial queen of the cut crease. She gave us this dramatic shimmering purple look for her New Year’s Eve performance.

Renee Rapp’s Smudgy Eyeliner

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

This smoked-out black liner from Renee Rapp at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve set the bar high for all the goth-inspired looks that will come after.

Kirsten Dunst’s Baby Bouffant

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst returned to the red carpet this week in a backless black dress and her hair pulled back into a bouncy half-updo held in place with a black bow. The entire look was as pretty at the back as it was from the front.

Margot Robbie’s Beach Waves

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With her effortlessly tousled beach waves, Margot Robbie could convince us she arrived at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards straight from her home country (Australia).

Billie Eilish’s Patterned Head Scarf

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everything about Billie Eilish’s look for the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards screamed ’90s, from the tiny yellow glasses and matte nude lip, to her hair styled with a bandana.

Selena Gomez’s Bouncy Blowout

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Selena Gomez was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat basketball game this week with boyfriend Benny Blanco. Sporting her recently highlighted hair freshly blown out, Gomez clearly came prepared for the relationship debut.

Highdee Kuan’s Soft Chignon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Brothers Sun, Highdee Kuan wore a large black bow in her hair to accent her dreamy updo.

Julia Fox’s Icy White Eyeshadow

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

Julia Fox was spotted in Miami on the first evening of 2024 wearing a yellow leather jacket and dramatic eyeliner layered over stark white eyeshadow. Needless to say, expect more makeup experimentation from the actress this year.