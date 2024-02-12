New York Fashion Week is back in full effect. That means, until Feb. 14, we’re being gifted with the best of style, both on the runways and from our favorite celebrities sitting in the front row.
Over the weekend, we saw Julia Fox at the Willy Chavarria show, Tommy Dorfman at Collina Strada, and Sofia Richie Grainge at Tommy Hilfiger. This season has even brought out a few original It girls, with Alexa Chung and Sofia Coppola making the rounds.
Before we head across the pond to London, check out the best (regularly updated) celebrity sightings from New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 shows ahead.