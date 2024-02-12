New York Fashion Week is back in full effect. That means, until Feb. 14, we’re being gifted with the best of style, both on the runways and from our favorite celebrities sitting in the front row.

Over the weekend, we saw Julia Fox at the Willy Chavarria show, Tommy Dorfman at Collina Strada, and Sofia Richie Grainge at Tommy Hilfiger. This season has even brought out a few original It girls, with Alexa Chung and Sofia Coppola making the rounds.

Before we head across the pond to London, check out the best (regularly updated) celebrity sightings from New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 shows ahead.

Coco Rocha at Area Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Bella Thorne at Area Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo at Jason Wu Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at Proenza Schouler Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Fox at Willy Chavarria Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Joy Sunday at Prabal Gurung Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman at Collina Strada Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge at Tommy Hilfiger Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

PHUWIN TANGSAKYUEN, NARAVIT LERTRATKOSUM AND METAWIN OPAS-IAMKAJORN at Tommy Hilfiger Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski at Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show Presented By Puma Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham at Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show Presented By Puma Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images