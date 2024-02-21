Wearing Red Might Be Trendy, But Here’s Exactly How To Use It To Attract More Love & Confidence

In fashion, beauty, and interiors, “pops” and “unexpected” doses of red are the trend du jour. But what if we told you your scarlet tights could be helping you manifest more presence, strength, and attraction?

“Red has this special way of allowing us to be in our own bodies, our sensuality, and our physical senses,” says Susanna Merrick, an intuitive energy reader and spiritual stylist. It also commands attention and energy, which, she says, can be directed to serve your needs — if you know how to use it.

Molly Goddard Fall/Winter 2024 Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first thing to note, Merrick says, is that simply putting on a maroon sweater isn’t going to work as an instant spiritual shortcut — the color should instead be thought of as a tool to support your powers of manifestation. To get the full effect, you’ll need to “activate” it by setting an intention through thinking, meditating, and journaling to get clarity on what you want. The more specific you are, the better, Merrick says. For example, if you want to attract love, imagine what that relationship feels like. Or if you want to bring in more confidence, think about the accomplishments you’ll achieve with your newfound self-assurance.

Once you connect with your motivation, establishing a mantra is the next step for keeping your intention top of mind every time you look down at your crimson nails. “What’s most powerful is using your own words and desires, and whispering them into the universe,” Merrick says. Pick a clear, memorable phrase and recite it to yourself as it sinks into your subconscious mind.

As for how best to wear red to unlock its benefits, it doesn’t really matter: Every time you see the color, it should remind you, consciously and subconsciously, to continue working toward what you desire most — and that it's supporting you on this journey. “Color works for everyone who commits to it,” Merrick says. “I've seen drastic and beautiful and transformative results with hundreds and hundreds of people in my time.”