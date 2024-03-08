Zoey Deutch’s New Platinum Pixie & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Paris Fashion Week wrapped up this week and simultaneously, the celebrity attendees seriously upped their hair and makeup games for a dramatic finish. Emma Corrin wore a slick mini mohawk to Miu Miu, Zoey Deutch debuted a fresh blonde pixie cut at Christian Louboutin’s show, and Saweetie sported ice-blue hair and matching eyeshadow for Mulger. As we wave goodbye (for now) to front-row outfits and runway beauty moments, we welcome in another wave of awards season looks. We saw Dua Lipa with a powerful cat eye at the BRIT Awards, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey in breath-taking braids at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and look forward to seeing what the Oscars has to offer, coming up on March 10.

Ahead, see the celebrity beauty moments that left the biggest impression on us this week, from Paris Fashion Week to the red carpet.

Zendaya’s Princess Bride Hair

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya looked absolutely regal at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards, wearing a beaded gown, silver arm cuffs and her extra-long hair styled in textured waves and a half-up style

Emma Corrin’s Mini Mullet

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

We might just have a a winner of Fashion Week street style for the season. Emma Corrin wearing all Miu Miu with a gelled mullet gets our vote, with an entire look that appears like it came straight out of a Fruits Magazine spread.

Zoey Deutch’s Pixie Cut Debut

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No better time than Paris Fashion week to show off a dramatic makeover. Zoe Deutch showed off her platinum pixie (cut by Bridget Brager and colored by Tracey Cunningham) in a series of close-up shots on her Instagram.

Lisa’s Under-Eye Blush

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Blackpink’s Lisa made a convincing case for putting blush even higher than your cheekbones. It gave her a girlish look with a dewy glow for a Celine pop-up opening in Seoul, South Korea.

Chloe & Halle Bailey’s Coordinated Glam

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Hairstylist Fesa Nu created Chloe Bailey’s cool girl braids for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which she attended with her sister Halle.

Kristen Stewart’s Messy Half Updo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Kristen Stewart got a mullet, she always wears her hair looking touseled and unbrushed — but she totally pulls it off. With this half updo at the Los Angeles premiere of Love Lies Bleeding, she continues her dedication to “I woke up like this” red carpet hair.

Ice Spice’s Square Black Mani

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ice Spice wore a long, square-shaped, high-shine black manicure for the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards. She paired her new nails with a corested black mini dress and her signature orange hair in an extreme side part.

Saweetie’s Blue Elvira Hair

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie brought hair height and makeup intensity to the next level at the Mugler show, wearing black lipstick, extreme eyeshadow, and Elvira: Mistress of The Dark-voluminous hair in pastel blue.

Lorde’s Casual Pigtails

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s not spotted out and about often, but Lorde made a strong impression during her appearance for the Miu Miu show in sweet braids and rectangular sunglasses.

Dua Lipa Bold Cat Eye

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2024 BRIT Awards in London, Dua Lipa wore an edgy cat eye to go with her black latex dress. She lined the entirety of her top lashes (and her waterline), but only half of her lower lash line, for an unexpected cut-out shape.

Maren Morris’s Curled Under Bob

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Maren Morris got a fresh bob trim with soft curtain bangs for the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards.