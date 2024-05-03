Julia Fox's Debut Song Is Here & It's A Hyperpop Doozy

At Charli XCX’s Brooklyn Boiler Room set in February, Julia Fox exclusively tipped NYLON off that she’d be performing her debut single for the first time — and now that song has finally hit streaming. On May 3, Fox officially relased “Down The Drain” in all of its trippy, explicit glory.

Produced and co-written by Fox’s close friend Ben Draghi, the track is a hyperpop doozy that circles around the immaculate lyric, “I'm a b*tch, I'm a girl, I'm a mother, I'm a wh*re.” The title is taken from Fox’s best-selling memoir of the same name, in which she recounts her journey to becoming the singular pop cultural figure she is today. Her new song does the same, though with much more of a flex — and an Uncuh Jamz reference thrown in for good measure. “Album and it's not a muse/ The baddest fucking drug that you'll ever use/ Destiny, it's yours to chose/ Come with me, you'll never lose,” she sings. We’re already on board.

In a press statement, Fox says she began writing “Down The Drain” the same time she started the book, and she considers the song a project in “self-reinvention.” “The power to transform and become entirely new whenever you choose inspired writing this song and giving life to this idea,” she adds. “In this instance, I’m embodying the persona of a pop star.”

And she surprisingly does have the vocal chops to become a convincing one. But whether “Down The Drain” is the start of a new career path Fox, or a one-off tangent, if there’s any justice in the world the New York City clubs will have this on heavy rotation this summer.