You know a party’s good when you’re writing the recap while eating the other half of last night’s picadillo burrito. And a swell time it was at Julio Torres’ Cursed Amulet event at Elsewhere on Oct. 31, which saw an abundance of DIY skills and theater-kid exuberance, whimsical production courtesy of Lauren Mandel of Disco Nap, and our esteemed host disguised as a couture New York City rat, complete with crusty Q-tips and a straw of the banned plastic type.

But while words can adequately describe the strangely wholesome atmosphere and the facts, like how c*nty Nosferatu won the costume contest, some of these looks must be seen to be believed. Keep scrolling to witness the inventor of the Charli XCX “Apple” dance as a tiered cake (we overheard her saying she needed to take it off to get in a cab), Alex Consani as a Gru from Despicable Me, and Demi Moore from The Substance, the misshapen version.

Julio Torres

Kelley Heyer

James Scully

Martine Gutierrez

Ziwe

Alex Consani

Ziwe & Ty Sunderland

Ziwe

Jeremy O. Harris

Patti Harrison

Tomás Matos

Patti Harrison

James Scully

Jeremy O. Harris & Whitney Peak

Photographs by Krista Schlueter.