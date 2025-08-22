Doechii’s ear glitter was just the beginning.

In a big week for highlighter, we saw some further advancement in how one might wear beauty products invented to attract photons. Zoë Kravitz, for one, applied it directly to the forehead — very hot on her petite features, perhaps mildly perplexing if you’d rather minimize that area. Adria Arjona, meanwhile, presented another option that doesn’t depend on the length and shape of your frontal bone: the shoulder blade, which is just as alluring, though you might need an assistant. Both Kravitz’s and Arjona’s makeup artists also graciously snapped their BTS in a way that shows exactly how to put on (face) highlighter to maximize its brightening qualities.

As for famous people’s hair, we have Jennie’s excellent layered cut and two bendy front bits doing the heavy lifting for Margot Robbie. See the full spread, aka all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week, below.

Jennie’s Overgrown Fringe Lash-grazing bangs: feels annoying, looks mega. But even without the overstimulation hair curtains, this layered cut would be so pretty for the autumn (with or without some more plaid).

Adria Arjona’s Extreme Glowiness This slideshow goes from “Thanks for the guide on where to place highlighter” to “Is her back highlighted?” Either way, the glow is real, and whether it’s enhanced with makeup or not, using a nourishing body wash wouldn’t hurt.

Zoë Kravitz’s Forehead Highlight I’ve got a five-head, so I get it. But if you don’t — or if you’re particularly proud of your frontal eminence — patting your finest-milled highlighter there would be a flex. Otherwise, just stick to the cheekbone/outer corner/brow bone, helpfully illustrated here.

Tyla’s Holographic Inner Corner The flippy ends are cute, but we’re always going to pick the less expected element of a beauty look. Here, that’s the flash of pink near the tear duct performing as all highlighters are wont to do — but in a more colorful, Tyla-ish way than a neutral.

Rihanna’s White Pedicure ShotbyNYP/TheDailyStardust / BACKGRID A moment for the vintage Fendi Baguette color-coordinating with the sarong. As for the white polish on the toes, if it ain’t broke...