Did Addison Rae Just Tease A New Bonus Track?

It’s (almost) time to put your headphones on. After dropping a slew of sultry, saccharine, and Y2K-inspired singles, Addison Rae confirmed the arrival of her highly anticipated debut album, Addison, on April 23. Recently, Rae began teasing tracks via billboards across the world, and on May 21, the singer revealed the official track list in the most Addison Rae way imaginable: through 12 pairs of panties.

Addison’s Track List

In an Instagram video, Rae browses through a rack full of black underwear courtesy of Victoria’s Secret PINK. The camera pulls in, and it’s revealed that each panty features a different track name written in white cursive lettering.

At the end of the rack hangs an empty hanger, possibly indicating that a bonus track could be on the way. The video is also set to original instrumental audio — another Easter egg, perhaps?

The album features previously released tracks “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” and “Headphones On,” along with eight new tracks.

“New York” “Diet Pepsi” “Money Is Everything” “Aquamarine” “Lost & Found” “High Fashion” “Summer Forever” “In The Rain” “Fame Is A Gun” “Times Like These” “Life’s No Fun Through Clear Waters” “Headphones On”

What To Know About Addison

Aside from its June 6 release date, not much is known about the album. Judging by the track list, it seems like Rae could be taking the feature-less route for her debut. Though, as a friend of Charli XCX, it’s totally possible that the Brat summer inventor could make a guest appearance.

The album notes reveal that Addison will be the “first and last” album by Addison Rae, leaving fans to suspect that Rae could go mononymous for her next era of pop-stardom. Until then, we’ll just have to wait until June 6 to find out what Rae has in store.