Miley Cyrus got her start in show business, so it’s only fitting that she’s releasing a film to accompany her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.

On May 22, the pop star shared the official trailer for the film of the same name via YouTube. Hailed as a “striking visual album fueled by fantasy,” Something Beautiful will feature 13 new songs, including lead singles “End Of The World” and “More To Lose.” Cyrus shared the album’s track list earlier this week and revealed that Naomi Campbell is not only featured on “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” but she also makes a cameo in the film as well. The album also boasts a feature from Alabama Shakes front woman Brittany Howard on “Walk Of Fame.”

The trailer doesn’t reveal much in terms of plot (it’s only 37 seconds long, after all), though one thing is for certain: Cyrus will be serving plenty of looks.

In one clip, the “Flowers” singer wears a spicy sheer corset dress and a face covering as she seemingly prepares for a show backstage. In another clip, Cyrus hits the stage in a beaded aquamarine bra and fringe-covered chaps in the same shade. She also struts through a studio backlot in the same outfit, only this time her top is covered by a black belted blazer with rhinestone embellishments.

The visual album is written and directed by Cyrus, with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter assisting in both roles.

Something Beautiful is set to be released exclusively in theaters for one night only, premiering in the U.S. and Canada on June 12 and internationally on June 27. Tickets are available now, and you can grab them here.