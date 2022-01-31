With wintertime at its very peak, you might want to consider stocking your outerwear wardrobe a bit more as there’s a new designer collaboration on its way. On Monday, Jan. 31, Moose Knuckles announced its latest partnership with Eckhaus Latta — just months after the release of its limited-edition line with Telfar back in October.

The brand teamed up with designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta to create a 10-piece collection, combining Eckhaus Latta’s experimental designs with Moose Knuckles’ signature aesthetic, putting both craftsmanship and functionality at the forefront. You can expect to see coveted outerwear, like jackets and raincoats, and additional cozy garments, including hoodies, cutout pants, shorts, and more.

“Mike and Zoe are incredible, fearless creatives, who inspired us with their beautiful work centered around craft and community. We saw a synergy there with Moose Knuckles, as we too strive to deliver our community fearless, functional fashion,” Joseph McGee, Vice President of Women’s Design at Moose Knuckles, said in an official statement. “The collaboration with Eckahus Latta has been an artistic and technical exploration where, together, we reimagined our classic Moose Knuckles outerwear in new and inspiring ways, using techniques not seen in our collections before.”

“It’s always exciting for us to collaborate with a brand whose products are focused on a specific materiality and design vernacular. We’ve never made puffers, so the opportunity to explore this language with Moose Knuckles was really appealing — they are very open to experimentation,” added Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta. “For this collaboration, we wanted to create storytelling that read capital “F” fashion but in a subtly perverse and confusing way. Brianna, Matt, and Eric’s combined sensibility around this was a perfect fit — everyone could bring their off-kilter perspectives to the table.”

Check out everything you need to know about the Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus collaboration, including what to expect and where you can cop the pieces, ahead.

What is the Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta’s Collaboration?

The Moose Knuckles collection from Eckhaus Latta is set to feature 10 pieces. The new line features a lightweight quilted puffer jacket that takes on Moose Knuckles’ core materials (like nylon) and comes in both short and long style. There are also oversized hoodies in neutral colorways, like coconut milk, stretch limo, and white asparagus, and apparel with cutout silhouettes, including windbreaker jackets and matching bottoms. Prices for the collection are expected to range anywhere from $390 to $925.

Photos by Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

When and where can I buy the Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta’s Collaboration?

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 3, the Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta collaboration will be available for purchase on Moose Knuckles’ website, as well as Moose Knuckles store locations in New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Vancouver. You can also shop the collection at Eckhaus Latta stores in Los Angeles and New York, along with select global retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue and SSENSE.

While we wait for the collection to drop, see the full campaign in more detail, lensed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Matt Holmes, below.