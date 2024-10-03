Ella Emhoff’s Doublesoul Sock Collab Is Delightfully Whimsical — EXCLUSIVE

Socks may be the most forgotten part of the wardrobe — even more so than underwear, thanks to Charli XCX’s “Guess” — but their subtle ability to make an outfit shine shouldn’t be overlooked. Doublesoul is a new brand on a mission to yassify socks, and for its latest collection, it’s teamed up with none other than Ella Emhoff to make some eye-popping foot accessories that will certainly not go unnoticed.

Emhoff, who knows a thing or two about knitting, has created five new socks with Doublesoul that cover the needs of hypebaes and coquette girls alike. “I loved designing these socks for Doublesoul because I love brands that give artists opportunity to express themselves in different ways and with different mediums,” Emhoff tells NYLON. “I think it’s really important to keep the collaborative nature of fashion alive.” The patterns are based off old patches she created previously and stickers she’s collected, which gives the range a vintage feel. There are two Ultrahigh styles: one with mini bears and the other a striped pattern with a contrasting flower. The midcalf pair, meanwhile, layers Magic 8 Balls over a bright blue base, and the two “Everyday Pairs” that hit at the ankle come in light blue with a teddy or white with “I❤️ME,” bringing self-love to the signature “I❤️NY” logo.

Emhoff’s partnership with Doublesoul marks one of the first times she’s partnered with another brand. Earlier this year at the Democratic National Convention, she co-designed her dress with TikTok sensation Joe Ando, and in what was a very prescient (and downtown New York-y) move, she styled her outfit with frilly white socks. While there are no frills in this collab, there’s still plenty to love. (The Magic 8 Ball pair, in particular, is calling my name.)